Texas A&M Aggies Reach Top Spot in SEC Recruiting Rankings
Texas A&M is surging on the recruiting trail after a monster weekend that launched the Aggies to the top of the On3 SEC Recruiting Team Rankings for 2026, leapfrogging programs like LSU, Georgia, and Texas.
In 247Sports' rankings, the Aggies now hold the No. 2 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, trailing only the USC Trojans.
The goal of the weekend was the pursuit of two five-star prospects: Tristan Givens and Bryce Perry-Wright. Givens, the No. 9 edge rusher in the country, committed during his visit, while Perry-Wright is set to announce his decision on July 4.
Over the last week, A&M has caught fire with a string of blue-chip commitments, including the nation’s No. 1 cornerback in Brandon Arrington, No. 4 running back K.J. Edwards, and the aforementioned Givens. This wave of elite talent has launched the Aggies from No. 4 to No. 2 in the SEC and from No. 7 to No. 2 nationally.
Elko’s 2026 class now features 19 total commits, 17 of whom are blue-chip prospects. The average NIL valuation per player sits at approximately $115,000, and interestingly, only 26 percent of the class is from the Lone Star state, showcasing Elko’s ability to recruit out of state.
In addition to the headliners, the Aggies have also picked up key pieces in the month of June such as four-star offensive tackle Samuel Rosebrough and four star cornerback Camren Hamiel.
Rosebrough ranks as the No. 13 offensive tackle in the nation, while Hamiel holds the distinction of being the top overall prospect out of Arizona.
With momentum on their side and months still left in the cycle, expect A&M to continue climbing the ranks, and if this surge continues, they could very well reach the top spot in the national rankings.