Former Texas A&M RB Flips Transfer Commitment
Former Texas A&M Aggies running back LJ Johnson Jr. has been playing in the Lone Star State since his high school days, and while it seemed like he would keep that trend going in 2025, he's apparently had a change of heart.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Johnson, who spent the past two years at SMU, has flipped his transfer commitment from Rice to Cal, taking him out of the state of Texas for the first time in his collegiate career. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Johnson put himself on the map as a standout at Cy-Fair High School, where he rushed for 1,262 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior. As a four-star recruit, he chose to play at A&M over several other power conference teams.
Johnson then redshirted his first season in 2021, but in 2022, he rushed for just 39 yards on 10 carries in six games on the season. Actually, he was more productive in his redshirt year as he rushed for 76 yards on 21 carries and added 14 yards on one reception.
He began to see more playing time upon transferring to SMU, though. He had a decent first season with the Mustangs in 2023, rushing for 576 yards and four touchdowns on 108 carries (5.3 yards per attempt). In 2024, though, he had just 303 yards and five touchdowns on 74 carries (4.1 yards per attempt) as Breshard Smith took over the Mustangs' backfield and helped lead them to the College Football Playoff.
Cal lost its top two running backs from last season in Jaydn Ott and Jaivian Thomas, who transferred to Oklahoma and UCLA, respectively. As a result, Johnson could see a good deal of action with the Golden Bears right away.
Cal, which joined the ACC alongside SMU last year, will host the Mustangs in its regular-season finale on Nov. 29, so it could be a bit of a revenge game for Johnson.