Mike Elko Reacts to 'Crazy' House Settlement Decision
While the Texas A&M Aggies have begun preparations for next season - like many other programs across the nation with the start of spring practice - there is still a lot of uncertainty as to what 2025 will look.
And that uncertainty doesn't just pertain to college football. Rather, college athletics as a whole, with the ongoing anti-trust lawsuit against the NCAA and the power-five conference still awaiting a settlement.
That settlement was seemingly set to be reached on Monday. However, US District Court Judge Claudia Wilken declined to make a final decision on the proposed settlement that would have brought about changes to college athletics like revenue sharing and roster limits for college football.
Yet, even with the legal process still unsettled, the Aggies must continue preparing for the season like business is as usual. Despite things not being business as usual.
"It is relatively crazy, considering we are knee-deep into preparations for the season, and we do not even really know what the roster rules are for the season that we are about to play," Aggies head coach Mike Elko said of the ongoing legal case. "But the people behind the scenes are doing what they can do to get those answers as quick and as fast as they can."
A lot is riding on the conclusion of the case. Clarity is expected to be provided on the future of college football as roster limits will be put in place. Yet, with those roster limits could also come some restrictions on how team's build their rosters.
The potential biggest is a potential cap in terms of how teams pay their players. If schools are allotted just 105-player rosters - which would allow 20 more scholarship players than what is currently allowed - then decisions on how much a player gets from the revenue share will be a major change from the current landscape where school's don't have to deal with a cap.
But even with the potential for the installation of a cap, there are still plenty of questions. Like, how will the cap work? Does it just include the money from the revenue share? Or does it include NIL as well?
These are all questions that all of college athletics, and particularly those in college football, are awaiting answers to. But for now, the Aggies must continue going through the spring.