Texas A&M Aggies Rise in Expert's Post-Spring Top-25 Rankings
After a rather disappointing end to Year 1 of the Mike Elko era, the Texas A&M Aggies have been the subject of differing reviews in regards to what the expectations are for the upcoming 2025 season. Some have pointed to the additions this offseason as a reason for optimism and potentially a step forward. While others look at what they lost and say a step forward may not meet the expectations of some.
This has shown in preseason top-25 rankings where the Aggies have been ranked as high as inside the top-15 and as low as No. 25. Although, one of the most recent rankings has the Aggies in the former.
The Athletic's Stewart Mandel released his post-spring. top-25 rankings, where he adjusted his post-January rankings based on what teams added in the spring transfer portal window. And despite the Aggies not making any moves in the spring window, Mandel moved them up two spots to No. 15 in his rankings.
"Reed is the face of A&M’s offense now. Coach Mike Elko spent the winter cycle upgrading his receivers and D-line, which showed in the spring game. Mississippi State’s Mario Craver and NC State’s Kevin Concepcion both made big plays," Mandel writes. "DEs T.J. Searcy (Florida) and Dayon Hayes (Colorado) and DT Tyler Onyedim (Iowa State) should be starters or rotation guys, as well as freshman Marco Jones, who had five sacks in the spring game."
This ranking makes the Aggies the sixth-best team in the SEC, according to Mandel. Texas A&M's archrival, Texas, is ranked No. 1, while LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and Oklahoma all rank above them.
After having Reed take over the starting job midseason last year as Conner Weigman post-injury, Elko and Co., gave him another vote of confidence this offseason in not looking at a potential starting quarterback in the portal. While they did bring Jacob Zeno, the former Baylor and UAB quarterback, he was never viewed as direct competition to Reed's starting job.
Instead of attempting to promote competition at the signal-caller position, the Aggies focused their resources on surrounding him with talent. The receiver position was an obvious need coming out of last season, and they wasted little time adding playmakers. Craver and Concepcion were both on display in the spring game, as Mandel noted.
But it wasn't just the offense that the Aggies added new faces from the portal. They also attempted to reload on defense, bringing several contributors at edge rusher, and help at defensive back, another position of need from last season.
On paper, Elko and his coaching staff filled their biggest needs this offseason. If that does indeed translate into wins, then the Aggies could indeed find themselves in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.