Texas A&M Aggies Move Up in AP Poll After Week 5 Win
The Texas A&M Aggies put together a stifling defensive effort at home on Saturday in a 16-10 win over the Auburn Tigers to stay undefeated at 4-0.
Texas A&M entered the game ranked No. 9, but with multiple teams in the Top 10 losing in Week 5, the Aggies benefited as far as the AP Poll is concerned.
The Aggies moved up three spots to No. 6 ahead of the black out game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who lost an overtime heartbreaker to the Tennessee Volunteers in Starkville on Saturday.
Texas A&M Proves It Can Win in Multiple Ways
After coming away with a thrilling win in a 41-40 shootout against Notre Dame, the Aggies came out of the bye week and showed that they can also win a defensive battle as well.
The win over Auburn was a day to forget for Texas A&M's offense. It didn't help that the team also had 13 penalties for 119 yards, with mistakes coming from both sides of the ball.
And yet, the Aggies found a way to come away with a win, something that championship-level teams do. Texas A&M still has more work to do before solidifying itself in the College Football Playoff race, but it's clear that the Aggies are on the path toward contending for an SEC title and potentially a National Championship if their early-season performance has been any indication.
Marcel Reed Recaps Auburn Win
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed finished 15 of 22 passing for 207 yaeds, no touchdowns and an interception against Auburn. It was hardly his best game but he did just enough on offense to help lead the Aggies to win while getting some major help from the defense.
"It means a lot," Reed said after the game. "We are doing what we can to get those wins every day. We are trying to play our best ball. It wasn't that today, but we got the job done."
Reed also sent a message to those that don't believe in Texas A&M's ability.
"Just stay with us. We are going to keep performing to the best of our ability... If you want to be on our side, be on our side. If you don't, then don't."
The Aggies will stay at home in College Station this week before hosting Mississippi State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. Texas A&M beat the Bulldogs 34-24 in Starkville last season but it's clear this isn't the same Hail State team.