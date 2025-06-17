Texas A&M Moves Up in Recruiting Rankings After Landing RB KJ Edwards
The Texas A&M Aggies are hot on the 2026 recruiting trail in the crucial month of June.
After landing a potential superstar in four-star running back KJ Edwards, the Aggies have shot up 247Sports’ 2026 recruiting rankings. As of June 13, the Fightin’ Farmers found themselves in the No. 7 spot. They moved up to the No. 2 spot on Tuesday, second to frontrunmer USC, who has a sizable lead that is reminiscent of A&M’s infamous 2022 recruiting class.
247Sports uses a composite ranking which combines their team of 50 full-time recruiting staff members’ rankings with the likes of ESPN and Rivals’ rankings. It then gives the higher-rated recruits more weight than the lower-rated recruits. Each team receives a score based on their number of weighted recruit rankings, per 247Sports.com.
Edwards’ weighted rank is a 94, tied for the highest in the Aggies’ 2026 class with fellow blue-chip cornerback Victor Singleton. Coach Mike Elko has assembled a class that holds 11 players that are ranked 90 or above.
The highest score possible is a 105, which no Aggie has ever attained. The closest they have gotten was Myles Garrett’s score of 101, when he was rated as the No. 1 player in the nation coming out of high school.
The Aggies still have work to do in their 2026 class. They are contenders to land five-star defensive lineman Lamar Brown, five-star wide receiver Boobie Feaster and five-star defensive end Brandon Arrington. If A&M manages to secure the trio of five-star players, they should be enough to dethrone USC for the top spot.
A&M reached its current position with some pretty highly-sought after recruits. Offensive lineman Samuel Roseborough, safety Chance Collins, tight end Kaeden Johnson and kicker Asher Murray have all committed since the start of June and helped the Aggies jump up recruiting rankings.