Texas A&M, Ohio State Among Finalists for 4-Star OL
The Texas A&M Aggies continue staying active in the recruiting tail, this time eyeing the trenches as it looks to improve an already loaded 2026 class.
Four-star offensive lineman Drew Evers has narrowed his list to six schools: SMU, Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
The 6-foot-4, 302-pound standout from Flower Mound, TX, is ranked as the No. 7 offensive lineman and a top-30 overall prospect in Texas for the 2026 cycle (via On3).
Evers’ summer schedule is packed. He visited SMU on March 2 and has official visits lined up with LSU (May 30), Ohio State (June 6), Penn State (June 13), and Texas A&M (June 20).
“Visits will be massive for my recruitment and decision,” he told On3's Chad Simmons. “That general feeling is so important and you have to be there to get there. Talking to coaches, being around players and things like that will be massive for me.”
Oklahoma may hold a slight edge, as Drew’s older brother, Nick Evers, signed with the Sooners as a four-star quarterback in the 2022 class.
Still, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently favors the in-state contenders. SMU leads with a 21.3 percent chance, followed closely by Texas A&M at 18.6 percent
Landing Evers would be a major addition for head coach Mike Elko, whose No. 6-ranked class has yet to secure a commitment from an offensive lineman. Evers has the potential to be a cornerstone piece up front in College Station.
He’ll be among several top prospects visiting A&M on June 20, including four-star running back Carsyn Baker, four-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright, and current Aggie commit Madden Williams.
The Aggies will get their 2025 regular season underway at home on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners.