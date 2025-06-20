Texas A&M QB Commit Talks Bond With Texas Longhorns 5-Star
Texas A&M Aggies four-star quarterback commit Helaman Casuga has been very adamant about his love for the Aggie football team and the support of the coaching staff since he announced his commitment to College Station.
And with his recent showing of skills in the Elite 11, Elko and crew should be happy to have the Draper, UT native joining their team next year.
To say that Casuga himself is grateful for the opportunity to be with the Aggies, let alone the Elite 11, would be an understatement.
"This means a lot, I'm pretty happy to be here," Casuga told Texas A&M on SI. "Like, I'm blessed to be here going against some of the best right now. You don't get this every day, so just to be here for three days and just work and better myself, it's just great and I'm happy to be here."
After being seen playing a game of catch with Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Dia Bell during Day 1 of the camp, the A&M commit was questioned about his bond with his future collegiate rival.
"I actually don't even think about him going to Texas, that's just my boy, I probably have the best connection with him out of everybody," Casuga said. "Hopefully we won't have a lot of contention going off to college, but I know that he is a great competitor, shoutout to Dia, man.
When asked about what drew him to A&M, Casuga didn't hesitate to hype up Mike Elko and the rest of the Aggie coaches, as well as the Aggie fans.
"The coaches first defeinitely got me there, and then of course, the 12th Man. You can't beat the 12th Man. It's absolutely surreal," said the quarterback. "But yeah, the coaches and just how they operate the system. Mike (Elko), he's a great coach and he knows how to win games."