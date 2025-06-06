Texas A&M QB Commit Helaman Casuga Unveils Aggies Hype Photo
Marcel Reed is without a doubt the man under center for Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies in the present day.
His Lamar Jackson-esque style of play is sure to keep defenses guessing on what his next move will be on the field, as he has showed lethal ability both with his legs and also his arm.
As for the future of Texas A&M football after Reed's eventual departure, that is where Corner Canyon High School quarterback Helaman Casuga comes into play.
Casuga, a native of Draper, Utah, is set to take hold of the reins in College Station for the quarterback position after former five-star recruit Husan Longstreet ended up flipping his commitment from Texas A&M to USC.
And after a post on his X account Thursday afternoon during an official visit to College Station, it should be safe to say that the four-star quarterback is ready to get to work with his coaches in Aggieland, with the post reading "A&M nation, see y'all soon! Gig 'Em!"
In 2023 as a sophomore, Casuga went 321 of 495 passing for 4,415 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions while adding 52 rushes for 279 yards and two rushing scores. During the 2022 season, he went 151 of 214 passing for 2,330 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven picks.
247Sports's scouting report of Casuga notes his ability to "get the ball down the field on a rope and is very good extending plays and making something happen when the pocket breaks down."
This summary is also very similar to what most analysts would say about Marcel Reed and his ability to extend plays with either of his extremities.
Though Casuga will have to wait another year before gracing the grass at Kyle Field, the Aggies are still pretty well set with Reed as they open their 2025 season against the UTSA Roadrunners on August 30.