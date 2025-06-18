Texas A&M Commit Helaman Casuga Earns Spot In On SI's Elite 11 Day 1 Top Performers
Texas A&M quarterback commit Helaman Casuga said he was shooting for MVP at the Elite 11 showcase, and he very well could be on his way there as of now.
As the Aggies continue on with Marcel Reed at quarterback, the future is looking good in the quarterback out of Draper, UT.
Casuga has shown prime dual-threat abilities, which would make him a perfect predecessor to Reed, who has drawn comparisons to two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, one of the most elite dual-threat quarterbacks the NFL has seen.
As Day 1 of the Elite 11 came and went, Brooks Austin, the director of recruiting for On SI, shared his rankings of the quarterbacks, and the Corner Canyon signal caller found himself eighth on the list, one spot higher than Jett Thomala of Alabama and one spot lower than Travis Burgess, the North Carolina Tar Heels future quarterback.
Despite the lower ranking, Casuga still put on an impressive performance throughout the day, showing off his skill with both his arm and his legs.
Take a look:
Casuga was also seen throwing the pigskin with Dia Bell, the Texas Longhorns commit who could very well see himself matched up against Casuga when the Lone Star Showdown takes place on the field.
Bell topped Brooks Austin's quarterback rankings after Day 1, ensuring that the future matchups between the Aggies and the Longhorns will be quarterback square-offs for the ages.
Here is the complete quarterback rankings from Austin after Day 1:
1) Dia Bell, Texas Longhorns
2) Keisean Henderson, Houston Cougars
3) Faizon Brandon, Tennessee Volunteers
4) Landon Duckworth
5) Derek Zammit, Boise State Broncos
6) Briggs Cherry, Louisville Cardinals
7) Travis Burgess, North Carolina Tar Heels
8) Helaman Casuga, Texas A&M Aggies
9) Jett Thomala, Alabama Crimson Tide
10) Dereon Coleman, Miami Hurricanes
11) Will Griffin, Florida Gators