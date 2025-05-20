Texas A&M Aggies Safety Brian Williams Dead at 24
The Texas A&M Aggies community is mourning the tragic loss of a former football player.
Over the weekend, Texas A&M alum and football safety Brian Williams unexpectedly passed away at the age of 24 due to apparent complications from heat stroke he suffered after running a half marathon in Irving, TX, his brother Rawleigh told the Dallas Morning News.
Following Williams' tragic passing, Rawleigh made a heartfelt post on his personal Instagram account, paying tribute to his brother.
"B, you are my heart," the post read. "The BEST version of us in every single way B. I don’t think I can make it without you but I’m going to try for our parents and our sister. I love you brother."
"I cannot believe you are gone. Our hearts hurt more than words can say. You were the best human we knew - the kindest, purest in heart, and most humble despite all you accomplished. You loved God and you loved us. Now, you are with him - total peace, total joy, - watching over us. We love you and we will see you again," their mother, Kimberly, wrote on Instagram.
Williams, 24, played in 19 games over three seasons for Texas A&M from 2019-2021, recording eight tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack.
In high school, Williams was a first-team all-state performer in Texas, finishing his career at Bishop Dunne with 23 interceptions and four defensive touchdowns. He also led his team to a state championship and earned an invite to the Under Armour All-American Game.
Texas A&M Aggies On SI's thoughts and prayers are will the Williams family in this difficult time.