Texas A&M Star to Attend 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay
With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, 17 prospects have accepted their invitations to attend the event live in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Among the 17 is Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on X.
Stewart shot up draft boards after a stellar performance at the NFL Combine. The 6’5”, 267lb end ran an impressive 4.59-second 40-yard dash, recorded a 40-inch vertical jump and fell just an inch shy of an 11-foot broad jump.
“Stewart is carved from granite, possessing a rare blend of traits, explosiveness and untapped upside,” NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein noted. “He can be very disruptive in both phases but requires additional training to start converting his opportunities into finishes.”
Heading into the combine, many teams had questions regarding Stewart’s lack of sack production with the Aggies. In his three seasons in the Maroon and White, Stewart recorded just 4.5 sacks. Because of the alarming stat, NFL analysts gave Stewart a production score of 64. Production score is based on the prospects’ collegiate statistics. After his athletic testing, Stewart earned an 84 athleticism score, based on his results.
“I don’t think you can just look at sack numbers,” coach Mike Elko said after A&M’s Pro Day. “Just picking up a piece of paper and looking at production, I don’t know if that tells the whole story. I know the NFL sees that.”
Stewart has been one of the hot names on NFL mock draft boards since the draft. In Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski’s most recent mock draft, Stewart is slated to be selected by the Denver Broncos with the 20th pick. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates have Stewart going to the Green Bay Packers with the 23rd pick.
Stewart’s new home will be decided during the NFL Draft, which will take place April 24-26.