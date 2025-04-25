Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart Selected No. 17 Overall in 2025 NFL Draft
The first player out of the Texas A&M Aggies’ trio of defensive lineman has officially heard his name get called in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
With the 17th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals have selected defensive end Shemar Stewart. While he walked across the stage, “Forever” by Drake played as he realized all of his hard work and sacrifices built to the moment. The Miami, Florida native will pack his bags forgo his senior season and instead begin his NFL career.
While Stewart’s lack of collegiate production can be alarming, his name shot up draft boards after his phenomenal NFL Combine performance. The 6-5, 267-pound end ran an impressive 4.59-second 40-yard dash, recorded a 40-inch vertical jump and fell just an inch shy of an 11-foot broad jump.
“I don’t think you can just look at sack numbers,” coach Mike Elko said after A&M’s Pro Day. “Just picking up a piece of paper and looking at production, I don’t know if that tells the whole story.”
Stewart’s athleticism will allow him to dip under defending tackles while maintaining his linebacker-esque speed, even at the professional level. His college stat line is a testament to the talent that A&M had on the defensive line. Stewart’s disruptiveness drew attention away from fellow standout edge rusher Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner, leading to them getting in on a lot of plays. His play style has drawn comparisons to the Jaguars’ Travon Walker and the Jets’ Jermaine Johnson II.
The Texas A&M product has had a lot of question marks, but he will finally get his shot to prove his doubters wrong when he takes the field as a representative of the NFL’s shield.