How the Texas A&M Offense Graded Out in Close Win vs. Arkansas
Another game against the Arkansas Razorbacks and yet another win for the Texas A&M Aggies, marking their fourth consecutive win in the Southwest Classic rivalry, and their 13th win in their last 14 meetings with the Razorbacks.
The win moved the Aggies up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 rankings, and their 7-0 record keeps them as the last remaining undefeated team in the Southeastern Conference for the second straight season.
Their impressive 2025 season can largely be attributed to the team's dynamic offense, which is the reason they were successful in their 45-42 routing of the Pigs at Razorback Stadium.
Texas A&M's Offensive Report Card
In a game that featured six touchdowns and 497 total yards from the Maroon and White, here are the letter grades for Collin Klein's offense.
Quarterbacks: A
Even head coach Mike Elko believed that Marcel Reed played his best game of 2025 against Arkansas Saturday night, completing 23 of 32 attempted passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers in the offensive standoff against their rivals, while also running the ball six times for 55 yards and an additional touchdown.
Aside from nine more completions, you really couldn't ask for more from the Nashville native, further boosting his Heisman Trophy hype.
Running Backs: A+
Based off how the Texas A&M run game was Saturday night, it would have been hard to tell that starting running back Le'Veon Moss was sidelined with an ankle injury.
Rueben Owens, as anticipated, led the way with 69 yards and two touchdowns, and EJ Smith really showed what he was capable of with his increase in touches, taking seven carries for 52 yards and nearly had a touchdown in the second half, but had it called back due to a holding call, the aggression that Smith in particularly ran with strongly mirroring that of his father Emmitt, the NFL's all-time rushing yards leader.
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: A
The route running, the ample production, it was all clicking for Marcel Reed's receivers in the win Saturday night.
From the time Reed hit Ashton Bethel-Roman in stride with a 24-yard deep pass for the team's first score in the game, until the clock hit 0:00, it seemed that each of Reed's passes were hitting their targets, whether it was a 37-yard moonball to Mario Craver or a short, one-yard pass to Nate Boerkircher, the 45 points are parallel to how efficient the A&M receiving game was.
Offensive Line: A+
Arguably the most important part of an offense, A&M's offensive line was a brick wall for Reed and the rest of the backfield in Fayetteville, not allowing a single sack and only two tackles for loss in the game, thus allowing the 497 yards from scrimmage that gave the Aggies their seventh consecutive win to start the 2025 campaign.
The Aggies head to "Death Valley" in Baton Rouge next week to combat the LSU Tigers, hoping to continue their hot streak on both the conference and the national level.