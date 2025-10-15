Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Keys To Victory
With Texas A&M heading to face Arkansas this Saturday for its fourth Southeastern Conference matchup, the Aggies hope to continue their winning ways and improve to 7-0 on the season. With the Aggies heading into Fayetteville, there are still a few things that A&M needs to work on in order to continue being one of the most successful teams in college football.
With the Aggies sitting at their best record since 2016, year two under Mike Elko seems to be the real deal for this football team, as they continue to impress the country week after week. With that, in order to have success over Arkansas, there are a few things A&M can improve on in order to secure the victory.
Limit The Penalties
The Aggies have gotten into some trouble this season with penalties, as they have committed 50 penalties for 405 yards, including a season high versus Auburn. In the Aggies' 16-10 win over the Tigers, they committed 13 penalties for 119 yards.
In the game where the Aggies committed the least amount of penalties against Florida, where they had three for 30 yards, which was a huge turning point for this team as just two weeks prior where they committed 13.
Continue To Explode The Offense
The defense has been outstanding for the Aggies throughout the last three matchups, especially in the Aggies' win against Auburn, where the offense struggled to score as they only came through with one touchdown on the afternoon.
Against Mississippi State, the Aggies headed into halftime up only 7-3, as the offense continued to struggle a bit, yet the second half lit up as they ended the game 31-9. Marcel Reed was able to ignite the offense with the help of KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, the wide receiver duo who has been elite this season.
Stay Focused On The Road
The last and most important thing for the Aggies is to stay focused and determined as they hit the road. The last ten games at Kyle Field have drawn in over 100,000 fans, meaning that the 12th Man is fully invested in the brand of football that Elko brings to the table.
On the road, the Aggies have struggled, including last season, where they lost four of their last five games, three of them being on the road against South Carolina, Auburn, and USC. They have proven that they can handle adversity, though, as they went on the road during Week 3 and beat then-No. 8 Notre Dame in their home stadium.