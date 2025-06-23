Texas A&M Aggies VS Auburn Tigers: Way-Too-Early 2025 Preview
The Aggies kick off their Southeastern Conference schedule hosting the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field on September 27, hoping to bounce back after the 43-41 four-overtime loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium last season.
When the Aggies stood alone as the only undefeated team in the SEC after a victorious win over LSU last season, fans got excited for the remainder of the season as the team faced two more SEC road opponents and then hosted in-state rival Texas at home.
After suffering its first conference loss to South Carolina, Texas A&M headed east to face the 4-6 Auburn Tigers in what should've been a bounce back road win. The Aggies were forced to play from behind the whole game as the Tigers jumped out to an early 21-0 lead.
The four-overtime thriller was certainly the highlight of Auburn's season, while it was a devastating loss for Texas A&M leaving fans wondering how a team that started 5-0 in the SEC had now lost to a 4-6 team on the road, wiping away nearly all postseason chances.
With Mike Elko taking the reins for his second season as Texas A&M's head coach and developing players in the offseason, the Aggies certainly are seeking a revenge game against a team they should have beaten.
A key player who was on the sidelines during the Auburn game last season was star running back Le'Veon Moss, who suffered a season-ending injury the week before against South Carolina.
For the Tigers, fifth-year quarterback Payton Throne has moved on from college football, sending Hugh Freeze into the portal trying to find his new starting man. Freeze got hold of Jackson Arnold, the incoming junior transfer from Oklahoma who started 10 games during his career with the Sooners.
It will be interesting to see the offensive dynamic under Arnold, as the Tigers and Freeze have been under Thorne since 2023.
While there has been no official start time for the Texas A&M vs Auburn contest on September 27, it is estimated to have an afternoon kickoff at Kyle Field.