Texas A&M Aggies LB Receiving Early 2026 NFL Draft Hype
According to PFF, Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York is one of their favorite picks for the 2026 NFL Draft. York, the junior out of Temple, Texas, and captain for the Aggies, is a two-year starter for the Aggies, led the team in total tackles with 82, assisted on 47, and had 35 solos.
Starting in the linebacker position as a freshman was impressive enough, but when you look at what he did for Texas A&M's defense, it gets even more rewarding. As a freshman, York had a season-high 11 tackles against Auburn in the Aggies' 27-10 win over the Tigers.
He was also able to record his first ever solo sack in November against Mississippi State, and recorded another one a week later against Abilene Christian. He came up with no interceptions his freshman season, but finished the year with 74 total tackles for the Aggies.
In his sophomore season, he continued to shine in his role as linebacker, earning a season high 12 tackles on the road at Mississippi State in October. York picked up his first career interception against LSU on October 26th in A&M's iconic comeback win to become the only undefeated team in SEC play.
Although he came up big in the LSU game, arguably one of his best games was in A&M's 17-7 loss against Texas to round out the regular season. York had 10 total tackles, 5 solo and 5 assisted, 3.5 tackles for loss out of the Aggies 8, and got back an important fumble recovery.
With York seeming to be on the uprise in his career, it is very possible for him to enter the 2026 NFL Draft after the 2025 season. With this, York will need to continue to shine in his role as linebacker and continue being a captain and overall great leader for Texas A&M football.