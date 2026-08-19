Can Texas A&M Win a National Championship With Marcel Reed at Quarterback?

The Texas A&M Aggies enter the 2026 season looking to replcate the success found last year, including capping off the historic season with an apparance in the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history.

Despite multiple key contributors from last years roster gone, the Aggies return quarterback Marcel Reed, who had a breakout season last year, including becoming a part of the Heisman race halfway through the year.

However, even after a successful season, the discourse surrounding Reed has been a lack of confidence in his ability to be the "guy" that can lead the Aggies to the promised land, but the actual truth can't be further from that misconception.

Why Reed is Capable of Leading the Aggies to Success in 2026

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The discussion around Reed is as if he is an unproven quarterback, rather than a seasoned veteran who led his team to the College Football Playoffs, and one of the best starts in school history. That season, which included a perfect start and one of the best second-half comebacks that college football has ever seen.

Reed finished with 3,169 passing yards, which ranked No. 25 in the country last season, ahead of Arch Manning, who has been praised for his quarterback play. Reed's completion percentage doesn't initially blow anyone out the water, but his adjusted percentage, used to combat drops, skyrockets from 62.1 percent to 72.8.

His accomplishments speak for themselves as well. He is one of eight active quarterbacks to pass for 5,000 yards and rush for 1,000, and is one of nine active quarterbacks to pass for 40-plus touchdowns, while also rushing for 14-plus.

The knock on Reed was his inability to avoid throwing interceptions, finishing with 12 on the year, tied forsecond-to-last in college football. However, the names near him are all quarterbacks who are hyped up heading into the season: Josh Hoover, John Mateer, Kevin Jennings, Dante Moore.

Reed doesn't need to be a one-man army, and in fact, the Aggies have more problems to deal with if that were the case. Reed needs to avoid losing games, but that's the same thing being asked of other elite quarterbacks as well. Entering his third year, with an offense that will open up for him as the season goes on, Reed will be able to show why the Aggies have faith in him and why he was the guy after all.

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