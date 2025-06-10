Texas A&M Aggies vs. Utah State Aggies: Way-Too-Early Week 2 Preview
It will be an Aggie-on-Aggie showdown when Texas A&M welcomes Utah State to Kyle Field in Week 2 of the 2025 season.
The matchup marks just the second meeting between the two programs, with the first coming 26 years ago in 2009, with A&M coming out on top with a 38-30 win.
This game will serve as the first major test for Utah State’s new head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who took over the program following a disappointing 4-8 campaign. Mendenhall brings a wealth of experience and a completely overhauled staff, featuring 23 new hires, 17 of those having previously worked alongside Mendenhall at his past three schools.
Despite their struggles, Utah State is no stranger to high-caliber opposition. Last season, it faced four ranked teams in USC, Utah, Boise State, and Washington State. While it went winless in those contests, the experience should serve as valuable preparation heading into one of the most hostile environments in college football: Kyle Field, home of the 12th Man.
Offensively, Utah State showed promise last year, averaging just under 32 points per game. The team returns its top playmakers in quarterback Bryson Barnes and running back Rahsul Faison.
Faison was a workhorse, rushing for 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging over 92 yards per game. Barnes, who started just five games, threw for 856 yards, 12 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. He finished the season strong, tossing eight scores in his final three appearances, flashing the upside that Utah State is hoping to build around.
The defense, however, was a different story. It ranked dead last in the Mountain West in points allowed, surrendering nearly 38 per game. Both the run and pass defenses struggled mightily, allowing 214.5 rushing yards and 255.6 passing yards per contest.
Expect A&M’s elite rushing attack to have a field day behind one of the top offensive lines in the country. This should also be a prime opportunity for Marcel Reed to build chemistry with his new-look toys in the receiving corps and build momentum heading into a high-stakes showdown with Notre Dame.
With a massive Week 3 matchup against the Irish looming, A&M can not afford to overlook a Utah State team capable of turning this into a shootout if not taken seriously.
Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. CT on Saturday, September 6 at Kyle Field.