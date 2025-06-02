Texas A&M Aggies vs. UTSA Roadrunners: Week 1 Game Preview
Year two of the coach Mike Elko era in Aggieland is almost here. Texas A&M will kickoff its 2025 campaign when UTSA visits Kyle Field on Aug. 30.
The Week 1 matchup will feature the first-ever meeting between Texas A&M and UTSA coach Jeff Taylor since he interviewed for the vacant position after the Aggies and then-coach Jimbo Fisher parted ways.
Traylor, the third head coach in UTSA football history, completely turned the program around. Since arriving in San Antonio, Traylor has compiled a 46-20 record, the most wins and best winning percentage (.697) by a coach in program history.
After a 90-minute zoom interview with Traylor, A&M decided Elko was the man for the job. In his first season as the Aggies’ head coach, Elko led the team to an 8-5 record with a bowl game appearance and a shot at a conference title.
On Aug. 30, Traylor will try to prove why he should have been the next coach of the Aggies, and Elko will be trying to reinforce the decision to hire him.
The Roadrunners were the exact opposite of their namesake in 2024. They went an abysmal 1-6 on the road, while posting a perfect 6-0 record at the Alamodome. The 2025 UTSA squad will immediately be thrown into the fire, marching into a rowdy night-game atmosphere at Kyle Field.
UTSA’s defense will be the determining factor for their success against the Aggies. On the back of one of the AAC’s most explosive offenses, how quickly their new-look defense can mesh will decide how they fare against the Aggies.
Although Traylor boasts his dyanmic offense, Elko brings an experienced, hungry defense to the table. After an embarrassing defensive performance in the Las Vegas Bowl against USC, the Aggies’ defense is desperate to redeem itself. A&Ms’ defense suffered some major losses to the 2025 NFL Draft, including star defensive ends Nic Scourton and Shamar Stewart. Now led by star linebacker Taurean York, the Aggies’ young talent will get a chance to shine.
Offensively, Elko gets a chance to see the improvements his young quarterback made over the offseason. Quarterback Marcel Reed, who seemed more confident in his ground game than his passing game at points last season, will be the sole starter to start the season.
With the pass catchers the Aggies acquired in the portal and Terry Bussey being named a full-time wide receiver, Reed will get a chance to air it out.