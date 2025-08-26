All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs UTSA Roadrunners Preview: Players To Watch

Texas A&M hosts UTSA for its season opener on Saturday.

Olivia Sims

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) and running back Rueben Owens (2) react during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) and running back Rueben Owens (2) react during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas A&M is closing in on its first game of the season against UTSA after a less-than-ideal ending to what started off as a promising 2024 season. The Aggies were once undefeated in the Southeastern Conference before losing four of their last five games of the season.

With an in-state program like UTSA coming to play in College Station, players are excited to travel and play in front of the hundred thousand fans that Kyle Field holds. After UTSA went 7-6 last season, including a big win over then-No. 25 Memphis.

Under the direction of Jeff Traylor, the Roadrunners have gone 46-20 in the last five seasons, splitting time between Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference. With UTSA heading east just under 200 miles, Roadrunner players and fans are excited to make the trip. Here are three players to watch ahead of Saturday's matchup.

UTSA Devin McCui
Sep 15, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners wide receiver Devin McCuin (14) runs for a touchdown after a catch against the Army Black Knights during the second half at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Devin McCuin, Wide Receiver

A big name for the Roadrunners is Devin McCuin, the junior wide receiver from Jacksonville, Texas, who has played his previous two seasons at UTSA. McCuin led the team in receptions last season with 45 and receiving touchdowns with five.

After being awarded Dave Campbell's Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2023, McCuin started off his 2024 campaign on a strong foot. In UTSA's 28-16 win over Kennesaw State in its season opener where McCuin had 11 receptions for 79 yards including two touchdowns.

UTSA Owen McCow
Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas-San Antonio quarterback Owen McCown (2) throws a pass during the first half against Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Owen Pewee, Linebacker

On the defensive side of the ball, redshirt junior Owen Pewee made a lot of ruckus last season for the Roadrunners, picking up two interceptions for 11 yards. He came up second on the team in interceptions behind Zah Fraizer who has moved on from college football.

Aside from picking up two interceptions, Pewee added on 42 total tackles including 25 solo takedowns. He also had two sacks for 24 yards, and two pass defelctions across the season. All in all, Pewee is a dominant player for UTSA's defense, so expect to see him break up some passes against the Texas A&M offense.

UTSA Bryson Donnel
Texas Tech's Bryson Donnell runs with the ball during football practice, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Sports Performance Center. / Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Will Henderson III, Running Back

After using his redshirt season after playing in five games this year, Will Henderson III should be an asset to the Roadrunners' offense this season. Even after only playing in five games, Henderson ranked fifth on the team in touchdowns with one, yet had some good carries, averaging 6.7 yards per carry.

As a member of UTSA's track team, Henderson certainly has the speed a running back needs to be powerful, as it should be showcased this season, starting on Saturday at Kyle Field.

feed

Published
Olivia Sims
OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

Home/Football