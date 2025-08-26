Texas A&M Aggies vs UTSA Roadrunners Preview: Players To Watch
Texas A&M is closing in on its first game of the season against UTSA after a less-than-ideal ending to what started off as a promising 2024 season. The Aggies were once undefeated in the Southeastern Conference before losing four of their last five games of the season.
With an in-state program like UTSA coming to play in College Station, players are excited to travel and play in front of the hundred thousand fans that Kyle Field holds. After UTSA went 7-6 last season, including a big win over then-No. 25 Memphis.
Under the direction of Jeff Traylor, the Roadrunners have gone 46-20 in the last five seasons, splitting time between Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference. With UTSA heading east just under 200 miles, Roadrunner players and fans are excited to make the trip. Here are three players to watch ahead of Saturday's matchup.
Devin McCuin, Wide Receiver
A big name for the Roadrunners is Devin McCuin, the junior wide receiver from Jacksonville, Texas, who has played his previous two seasons at UTSA. McCuin led the team in receptions last season with 45 and receiving touchdowns with five.
After being awarded Dave Campbell's Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2023, McCuin started off his 2024 campaign on a strong foot. In UTSA's 28-16 win over Kennesaw State in its season opener where McCuin had 11 receptions for 79 yards including two touchdowns.
Owen Pewee, Linebacker
On the defensive side of the ball, redshirt junior Owen Pewee made a lot of ruckus last season for the Roadrunners, picking up two interceptions for 11 yards. He came up second on the team in interceptions behind Zah Fraizer who has moved on from college football.
Aside from picking up two interceptions, Pewee added on 42 total tackles including 25 solo takedowns. He also had two sacks for 24 yards, and two pass defelctions across the season. All in all, Pewee is a dominant player for UTSA's defense, so expect to see him break up some passes against the Texas A&M offense.
Will Henderson III, Running Back
After using his redshirt season after playing in five games this year, Will Henderson III should be an asset to the Roadrunners' offense this season. Even after only playing in five games, Henderson ranked fifth on the team in touchdowns with one, yet had some good carries, averaging 6.7 yards per carry.
As a member of UTSA's track team, Henderson certainly has the speed a running back needs to be powerful, as it should be showcased this season, starting on Saturday at Kyle Field.