UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor Has Connections to Texas A&M
When Texas A&M decided to part ways with then-head coach Jimbo Fisher, the program had to embark on a search to find its new leader. Throughout the process, three names consistently were in the conversation: Duke’s Mike Elko, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, and UTSA’s Jeff Traylor.
Shortly after a 90-minute Zoom interview with Traylor, the. Aggies decided Elko was the man for the job over Traylor, who had turned UTSA around and compiled a 46-20 record, the most wins and best winning percentage (.697) by a coach in program history.
Ahead of UTSA’s road trip to Kyle Field to take on the Texas A&M Aggies, Traylor spoke about his relationship with the program in a Monday press conference.
UTSA Coach Jeff Traylor: Texas A&M Fan?
When a reporter asked Traylor about the school during his Monday press conference, he lit up like a Christmas tree.
“My brother was a [graduate assistant] there, he worked for R.C. [Slocum], so I’d go up there and watch those guys a lot,” Traylor said. “All three of my kids graduated from A&M, Jordan actually played at A&M… The Traylors and A&M, we go back for a long, long time.”
Traylor’s son, Jordan, was a quarterback for the Aggies from 2014-2016. In March, he was hired by the Minnesota Vikings to serve as assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach after stops at Texas, Arkansas, and the New Orleans Saints.
“Much respect for that place,” Traylor said. “Just taking all three kids to orientation, never waited in one line. Everybody’s as nice as could possibly be. You see what the big deal is about Texas A&M. Much respect for that place.”
Taylor will have to put aside his Texas A&M ties heading into the matchup, much like UTSA’s starting quarterback Owen McCown. McCown’s uncle, Randy, played quarterback for the Aggies from 1995-99. Under McCown, Texas A&M went to its only BCS Bowl and earned its single Big 12 championship win in 1998. That season, McCown recorded 1,025 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. In 1999, he nearly doubled all of those numbers.
I’m sure [Owen] spent some time in this stadium when he was young,” Elko said in his own presser on Monday. “He’s talented with both his legs and his arm, you know. It’s just he’s a really, really good quarterback and so he’ll present a lot of challenges for us.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday night.