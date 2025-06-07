Texas A&M Aggies vs UTSA Roadrunners: Score Predictions
As the 2025 college football season looms, the Texas A&M Aggies turn their focus to their Week 1 matchup, the UTSA Roadrunners.
UTSA brings in an elite offense, headed by a quarterback with NFL blood. Owen McCown, son of longtime NFL quarterback Josh McCown, leads the offense with a swagger that allows them to do anything. Defensively, the Roadrunners will field an almost completely brand-new squad after all but two of their top-16 contributors left the team.
The Fightin’ Farmers will get a chance to showcase their revamped air attack after they went out and stole wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver through the transfer portal. On top of their new pass catchers, the Aggies return a carbon copy of their second-in-the-SEC run game. A&M lost three of their talented pass-rushers to the 2024 NFL Draft, and all eyes will be on Cashius Howell, Albert Regis, and Marco Jones to see how they fill the void.
With question marks on the defensive side of the ball for both squads, here is what the Texas A&M Aggies on SI staff thinks about the matchup:
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
Mike Elko’s second season as the Aggie head coach begins the same as the first one did, a home season opener at Kyle Field. However, last year they were playing a national championship-caliber team in Notre Dame, giving Elko a massive test right out of the gate. This year, the pressure lessens with UTSA coming to College Station, and the team should take full advantage of this and get an easy win to boost their confidence to begin the season. Ags by a country mile.
Texas A&M 38, UTSA 10
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
The Aggies’ biggest strength is their offensive line. Their experienced group of big guys will set the tone early and dominate against UTSA’s inexperienced defense. Once the run game gets rolling, A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein will air it out, allowing quarterback Marcel Reed to air it out and expose the Roadrunners’ weak secondary. I think UTSA lost its eighth straight regular season away game and the Aggies start the season undefeated.
Texas A&M 44, UTSA 17.
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
This is the first of two “warm-up” games before the Aggies’ big road trip to face Notre Dame, and thus the perfect chance to break in their new pieces. Marcel Reed will look to show how much he’s improved as a passer with his new-look receiving corps, while the defense will look to show its losses up front won’t define it.
The Roadrunners aren’t pushovers, they’ve won 39 games over the past four seasons, but the difference in talent is too much to overcome.
Texas A&M 38, UTSA 14
Olivia Sims, Staff Writer
For the second season under Mike Elko, Texas A&M football gets things kicked off at Kyle Field at 6pm in front of the 12th Man against UTSA. With the season opener against UTSA, expect to see the Aggies’ offense explode under the direction of Marcel Reed who has been working in the off season to gain some muscle and overall calibrate to the Aggies number one man. The Roadrunners will be in over their heads with an explosive offense, giving the Aggies the win.
Texas A&M 38, UTSA 3
Diego Saenz, Staff Writer
I think the Aggies start their season with a bang against UTSA. The running game backed by one of the top returning offensive lines will put up big numbers this game. This should also be a good for Marcel Reed and his new receiving core to get more chemistry. Give me A&M.
Texas A&M 38, UTSA 10