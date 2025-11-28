Score Predictions For Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns
With a berth in the Southeastern Conference Championship game on the line, Texas A&M football finds itself in full control of its destiny. A win will cap off the Aggies' first 12-0 season in over 30 years and buy them a ticket to Atlanta, but not if the Texas Longhorns have something to say about it.
After starting the season as the consensus No. 1 team in America, the Longhorns have found their College Football Playoff hopes adrift in stormy seas. However, there is belief around the program that a win against the Aggies could carry them to where their sights were set from the get-go.
Grab some Thanksgiving leftovers and get comfortable because there's a showdown deep in the heart of Texas that will have the college world hungry for more. With that taken into account, let's dive into some score predictions.
Noah Ruiz, Staff Writer
As we have finally arrived at the end of the regular season, the goal remains the same for the Texas A&M Aggies: get revenge. So far, the tour has been as successful as it gets, taking down Notre Dame, South Carolina, and Auburn to avenge last year's blunders. However, the Maroon and White now have the biggest game of their season, with an SEC championship game appearance on the line. It's not time for talk, it's time to get the job done.
Texas A&M 30, Texas 24
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
Battered Aggie Syndrome is on high alert for this one. Heading into Austin for the first time since Justin Tucker’s heroics, the Aggies are ready to make history and earn their first SEC Championship berth. Texas A&M’s pass rush will be too strong for a weak Texas offensive line, causing Arch Manning to make a mistake late in the game.
Texas A&M 45, Texas 42
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
The main event has arrived in Austin, and just like last year, there are massive playoff implications for both teams, except this time the Aggies are the titans looking to make the most of their season, an undefeated one at that. Marcel Reed is enjoying a Heisman Trophy season and both sides of the line of scrimmage have been phenomenal for Texas A&M, and while Texas’ defense has been stellar as well this year, I think the explosiveness of Texas A&M’s offense and the heartbreak they suffered at Kyle Field last year will serve as enough determination for the team to go into the state capital and shock the home DKR crowd in a close contest. After all,that’swhat they did last time they were in Austin, all the way back in 2010.
Texas A&M 28, Texas 24
JD Andress, Staff Writer
The Lone Star Showdown. The pinnacle rivalry game in Texas, between both flagship programs of the state. Both programs entered the season with expectations, but the Aggies are the ones who are the top team, but I expect the Longhorns to walk away with this one, it will be the Arch Manning legacy game.
Texas 31, Texas A&M 27
Diego Saenz, Staff Writer
The day is finally upon us. The Texas A&M Aggies will travel to DKR hoping to avenge last year’s loss to Texas and clinch an SEC championship game. I believe this will ultimately be a quarterback matchup. And based on what we’ve seen in hostile environments, Marcel Reed looks like the more composed leader.A&M’s offense has a real identity. Texas is still searching for one. Arch Manning’s streak of 300-yard outings ends tonight with Cashius Howell and company living in the Longhorn backfield from the opening whistle. It’ll be tight at halftime, but Mike Elko’s blue-collar program will prevail.
Texas A&M 27, Texas 20
Olivia Sims, Staff Writer
The Aggies versus the Longhorns in Austin is going to be an exciting game for both parties as the two have a deep rivalry. With Texas A&M undefeated heading into a desperate Texas team, there will certainly be fight between the two teams, yet A&M’s wide receivers have been dangerous lately and I believe they will take over the game.On the other side of the ball is Cashius Howell, someone who no opposing quarterback wants to face.
Texas A&M 38 Texas 24