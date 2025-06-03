Texas A&M Aggies vs UTSA Roadrunners Way-Too-Early Preview: Players to Watch
Texas A&M will host UTSA to kick off its 2025 campaign. The meeting will be the first between the schools since Roadrunners coach Jeff Traylor interviewed for the vacant A&M position in 2023.
After UTSA’s 7-6 season in which the defense struggled, the Roadrunners enter 2025 with a completely different defensive depth chart. On the offensive side of the ball, UTSA boasts one of the most sneaky-explosive attacks in the nation. The Roadrunners are hungry for a road win after all of their losses last season found them at opposing stadiums.
Here are six Roadrunners to be familiar with when they made the drive to Aggieland:
1. Quarterback Owen McCown
At the center of the Roadrunners’ explosive offense in 2024 was McCown. He immediately checks the quarterback box for UTSA as he returns for his second year as the starter.
In 2024, McCown completed 294 of 467 passes for 3,424 yards and 25 touchdowns. On top of his air prowess, McCown also rushed for 340 yards and three touchdowns.
The McCown family is very familiar with the NFL. Owen’s father, Josh McCown, had and 18-year NFL career. Owen’s uncle, Luke McCown, had 12-year NFL career. Owen’s other uncle, Randy McCown, played at Texas A&M from 1996-99.
2. Running back Robert Henry Jr.
Henry was the Roadrunners’ top rusher in 2024, leading the team in rushing yards with 706 on 130 attempts. He also found the endzone seven times. On top of being a ground threat, Henry caught 21 passes for 199 yards and a TD
In 2023, Henry rushed for 588 yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns on 127 attempts. After increasing production on similar carries, expect Henry to continue on his upward trajectory in 2025.
3. Wide receiver Willie McCoy
McCoy returns to UTSA after leading the Roadrunners in receiving yards with 536. The Houston, Tex. native found the endzone four times on 28 receptions in 2024.
While McCoy stood out as McCown’s pass-catcher, he also excelled on special teams. Last season, returned seven kickoffs for 170 yards, an average of 24.3 yards per return.
Keep an eye on McCoy’s ability to stretch the field when the Roadrunners take on the Aggies.
4. Linebacker Owen Pewee
Officially listed as a “money backer,” Pewee tallied 42 total tackles, 25 solo stops, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, a pair of pass breakups and one forced fumble.
Heading into his fourth year with the program, Pewee is expected to step up and be the leader of the program. A lot of the program’s success will fall on how well he steps into the role.
5. Edge Kaian Roberts-Day
Roberts-Day has some large shoes to fill. AAC Defensive Player of the Year Jimmori Robinson transferred to West Virginia, leaving a gaping hole on the edge for the Roadrunners. To fill the hole, they brought in Roberts-Day from Baylor.
In 2024, Roberts-Day recorded three total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack as a redshirt sophomore. He is new to the edge position. Roberts-Day was recruited as a tight end and was even listed as the No. 6 tight end in his class. Another offseason of development at his new position should help his development immensely.
6. Linebacker Shad Banks Jr.
At TCU, Banks recorded 114 total tackles, 81 solo stops, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and one pass breakup in 42 career games. In 2023, he led the Horned Frogs with 8.5 tackles for loss and tallied 62 total tackles.
Getting Banks out of the transfer portal might have been just what the Roadrunners needed. He should provide the help in the middle that Pewee needs to be successful.