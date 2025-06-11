Texas A&M Aggies WR Nets $2.5 Million in NIL Earnings
One of the perks to transferring to the Texas A&M Aggies this offseason was that not only would he gain more exposure to the NFL but Kevin Concepcion would also be able to capitalize more on his name, image, and likeness.
The former will have to wait until the regular season begins before he starts proving himself more and more to NFL scouts and executives. He is already reaping the rewards of being at one of the Lone Star State's flagship programs in the NIL market.
According to a report from ON3.com's Pete Nakos, Concepcion has built up his market value so much so since moving to College Station that he's amassed $2.5 million in earnings. That has been helped by his partnership with The Familie's marketing agent, Bryan Miller.
Miller not only helped Concepcion in the NIL market, as the now Aggies wide receiver has signed deals with Topps, Call of Duty, and Fanatics, among other recognizable business brands, but he also helped him choose Texas A&M.
The building of Concepcion's brand is not only based on the fact that he is an Aggie. Rather, it is also due to his performance in the two seasons he spent at NC State before transferring.
The former three-star recruit would go on to become a second-team All-ACC player as a true freshman in 2023. He amassed 839 yards and 10 touchdowns while playing in 13 games. That was good enough to also see him win the conference's Rookie of the Year Award.
It was a strong start to the career of the Charlotte, N.C. native, but not one he was able to sustain last season. Concepcion's numbers dipped as a sophomore due to inconsistent quarterback play that plagued the Wolfpack. Concepcion finished last season with just 460 yards and six touchdowns.
It was a step back, but not one that has seemingly prevented anyone from believing that he could get back to the form he had in 2023. With Marcel Reed as their starting quarterback, the Aggies head into the 2025 season with high hopes that Concepcion can become their top receiver.