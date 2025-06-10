Texas A&M Aggies vs Utah State Aggies Way-Too-Early Preview: Players to Watch
The Texas A&M Aggies will welcome Utah State at Kyle Field for game two of the 2025 season.
Utah State begins the season with a revamped roster under the direction of new head coach Bronco Mendenhall.
Mendenhall has brought in 23 new staff members, and the roster has undergone a seismic shift. Nearly 30 players transferred out, replaced by 24 incoming transfers and 12 high school signees.
With so much turnover, here are five players Mike Elko and his staff should have circled heading into the matchup:
1. Ike Larsen (Safety, Senior)
Undoubtedly the best player on this Utah State roster is Ike Larsen, who will be entering his fourth season under the program. The veteran has played in 37 games, racking up 217 tackles (132 solo), 2 sacks, 9 interceptions, and 17 pass breakups.
Against the four ranked teams that Utah State faced last season, Larsen amassed double-digit tackles in three of the four games. He finished the year second on the team with 80 tackles alongside a team-best 9 pass breakups.
2. Noah Avinger (Cornerback, Senior)
One of the 24 new arrivals is Noah Avinger, a New Mexico State transfer who is now on his third collegiate team. In 3 seasons, the 6-foot, 186-pound cornerback has compiled 142 tackles, 10 pass deflections, and 3 interceptions.
He enjoyed his best season this past year under Bronco Mendenhall with the Lobos, racking up 91 tackles and 5 pass deflections, earning All-Mountain West honorable mention honors.
3. Bryson Barnes (Quarterback, Senior)
Now on the other side of the ball, the offense will run through returning quarterback Bryson Barnes.
Originally a Utah Ute, Barnes transferred to the State school after not getting a fair opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback position.
Although he got limited action last season, Barnes showed flashes of potential. His dual-threat ability was most noticeable in the last two games of the season where he ran for 193 yards and 185 yards, respectively.
4. John Miller (Linebacker, Senior)
A steady presence in the middle of the defense, John Miller is one of the most experienced players on the Aggie roster. After three seasons with Oregon State where he struggled to find playing time, Miller transferred to Utah State and immediately made an impact.
In his first year as an Aggie, he recorded a career-best 52 tackles and two sacks across 12 games. With the defense looking to rebound from a season in which it allowed nearly 38 points and 471 yards per game, Miller will be counted on to anchor the unit.
5. Miles Davis (Running Back, Senior)
After losing star running back Rashun Faisol to South Carolina, it will be BYU transfer Miles Davis who will have to fill the hole of 1,109 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns that Faisol left behind.
A tenured veteran, Davis has been in the collegiate game since 2020. In his five years with the Cougars, Davis had his best season as a junior, running for 225 yards in 40 carries.
Down to his last year of eligibility, he’ll look to bring experience and stability to an offense in dire need of a workhorse.