Texas A&M Aggies Transfer WR Ranked Among Nation's Top Returning Receivers
After a season where they lacked explosive playmakers on the outside at receiver, the Texas A&M Aggies made it their priority to add to that position via the transfer portal. They added four receivers via the portal, which included one of the best-returning playmakers at the position.
That is according to Pro Football Focus who unveiled their top-10 list for the best returning receivers in college football 2025. And it included Kevin Concepcion, the now former NC State transfer.
"Since 2023, his 792 yards after the catch are the second most among returning Power Four receivers and his 16 receiving touchdowns are the most," Max Chadwick writes. "Concepcion’s 357 rushing yards in that span rank third among all wideouts, too."
Concepcion's inclusion in this list is indeed headlined by Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and comes despite a down year with the Wolfpack this past season. With inconsistent quarterback play, Concepcion saw his production dip in 2024, as he totaled just 460 yards and six scores this past season.
Yet, just the season before as a true freshman, Concepcion broke out on the scene with NC State. He was on the second-team All-SEC in 2023, in addition to winning the conference's Rookie of the Year award. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native totaled 839 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023, while playing in 13 games.
Concepcion, the 5-foot-11 receiver, showed the ability to play both inside and out during his two seasons at NC State. Now he comes to College Station hoping to re-establish himself as a top receiver.
He will certainly have the chance to do that with the Aggies. After the transfer of Noah Thomas -- who was the Aggies's leading receiver last season -- it looks like the burden of being the top receiver is being passed onto Concepcion. This naturally makes sense. as he already has the experience of doing that at NC State.
But will it be enough to see the Aggies improve offensively? That is the question that many are left answering as Texas A&M enters spring practice. Did they add enough offensively to surround starting quarterback Marcel Reed with explosive weapons?
