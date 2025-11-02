Texas A&M Among Leaders in Latest College Football Playoff Projection
With No. 3 Texas A&M remaining in elite company being one of four teams left undefeated, the Aggies are big in the conversation of the College Football Playoff. ESPN projected the field after Week 10, naming its top 12 teams to play in the postseason.
This season has been full of ups and downs for the Aggies as they have been able to start the season off 8-0 for the first time since 1992. There have also been some lows for the Aggies as they lost star running back Le'Veon Moss to an injury during the Florida game, with no indication on when he will be returning to the field.
The Aggies have only climbed up in the AP Poll since starting at No. 19 to begin the season, as they have risen all the way up to No. 3 after some dominant wins, including one of the best non-conference games as the Aggies topped Notre Dame in a 41-40 finish in South Bend.
Where Do The Aggies Land In CFP Conversation?
According to ESPN's most recent projection, the Aggies sit at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff, behind No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Indiana and No. 3 Alabama. With the Aggies being the only undefeated Southeastern Conference team, many may wonder why Alabama is seated one ranking above the Aggies.
The Crimson Tide started the season off on a rough note with a loss to Florida State, yet they have responded with seven straight wins, including four straight ranked SEC wins. With this, they are in the conversation to make the SEC championship, if they continue to win out.
With the Aggies sitting at No. 4, ESPN gave some insight into why they could both be higher and lower in the CFP, depending on how the rest of the season goes. The Aggies could be lower than Alabama due to the fact that the Crimson Tide has three road wins, including two ranked wins against Georgia and Missouri.
For the Aggies, they are also 3-0 on the road, yet they have faced a struggling Arkansas team and an LSU team that just fired its head coach, yet it was a dominating win that cleared out Baton Rogue.
As far as Texas A&M and Alabama go, the two teams do not play each other in the regular season this year, meaning the Aggies and Crimson Tide will most likely meet up in the SEC Championship if the two programs continue to win out.