Texas A&M-Arkansas Rivalry Returns to College Station Under Rare Circumstances

Texas A&M's fifth game in the 2026 campaign brings them back to College Station, where they will look to score their first SEC win of the year against an opponent they are all too familiar with, the Arkansas Razorbacks.

In the midst of the funk that A&M is currently in, having suffered losses to the Kentucky Wildcats and LSU Tigers to start conference play, history suggests that the Aggies' first SEC win is well within reach this weekend, as they have won 13 of their last 14 meetings with the Hogs.

However, Saturday night's meeting will be slightly different, as the Razorbacks visit Kyle Field for just the third time since the Maroon and White made the switch of conferences in July of 2012.

A Change of Scenery

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) rushes for a touchdown that was called back for holding during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time since the 2020 season, Arkansas pays a visit to Aggieland now that the rivalry between the two schools is back to their respective campuses in College Station and Fayetteville after over a decade of play in Arlington at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

The two teams met at their campuses from the first game in 1903 all the way until 1991, when Arkansas left the Southwestern Conference to join the Southeastern Conference, and then picked back up in 2009 with a three-game series in Arlington for Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys and an Arkansas alumnus.

Once the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012, the two schools played one game apiece on their respective turfs before returning to Arlington in 2014, where they played until the 2025 season, when it was announced the game would return to the campuses.

The lone exception was the 2020 season, which saw the two teams meet at Kyle Field in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, where the Aggies secured a 42-31 home win.

This Saturday's event will be the 35th meeting between the two teams in Aggieland, with the Razorbacks holding a narrow edge in the all-time record, 17-16-1 in games held in Brazos County.

With the disbandment of divisions in 2024 and neither team being listed as a "protected opponent" for the other in the coming years, the two teams will now meet every other year, alternating between Kyle Field and Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium each meeting.

The 83rd edition of the rivalry kicks off in primetime this Saturday night from College Station.

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