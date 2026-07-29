The Texas A&M Aggies' Best SEC Wins Since Joining the Conference

The Texas A&M Aggies touched down in the SEC ahead of the 2012 season. Since then, TAMU hasn't won the SEC Championship once, but has gotten over the hump and made the CFP. All in all, it's been a good, if often disappointing, tenure in the "It Just Means More" conference.

Though there have been heartbreaking losses, there have also been some of the most inspirational wins the sport has ever seen from the Home of the 12th Man in SEC play.

Here are the best wins Texas A&M has had since joining the conference:

No. 15 Texas A&M 29, at No. 1 Alabama 24 (November 10, 2012)

Johnny Manziel gave Alabama one of its two losses during a two-year title run in 2011 and 2012 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The legend of "Johnny Football" began when Johnny Manziel handed Nick Saban's third title team its only loss of the season in a 29-24 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the penultimate conference game of the Aggies' SEC debut 2012 campaign.

At Bryant-Denny Stadium, Manziel had 253 yards and a pair of touchdown passes on 24/31 passing. Receiver Ryan Swope (111 yards and a touchdown) was the biggest beneficiary in the passing game. Manziel carried the run game as well with 92 yards on over five yards per carry.

On a day when the special teams were so-so, besides punter Ryan Epperson pinning the Tide in their own territory repeatedly, averaging 40.7 yards per attempt, and the defense gave up 431 yards, Manziel carried the Aggies to a vital victory in a tone-setting season in the SEC.

Sure, Texas A&M hasn't won it all yet, but the Aggies have always been a threat to win any given Saturday, dating back to year one.

No. 8 LSU 72, vs No. 22 Texas A&M 74 (November 24, 2018)

Kellen Mond helped lead Texas A&M over LSU in an all-out war at Kyle Field | USA TODAY Sports

This one truly explains itself. Joe Burrow marched into Kyle Field nearly eight years ago and put up 370 all-purpose yards, six touchdowns, and two successful two-point conversions as part of a 72-point effort from the entire team. Even linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. returned a fumble 58 yards to the house as part of the historic day from the LSU Tigers.

Somehow, Kellen Mond was more impressive than all of them for the Maroon and White during the seven-overtime win for the home team. Mond had six passing touchdowns, breaking the all-time program record, which holds to this day, and added one score on the ground. His three two-point conversions were the difference in this historic slugfest.

No game has touched this all-time highest-scoring matchup since. It'll be hard for any two schools to ever top this. College Station got to see perhaps the greatest game in terms of pure entertainment value that the sport has ever hosted in the last decade.

South Carolina 30, vs No. 3 Texas A&M 31 (November 15, 2025)

Marcel Reed saved the 2025 season by defeating South Carolina last November | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M's greatest comeback victory in program history last November turned out to be the saving grace for the entire 2025 season. With the Aggies overcoming a 30-3 halftime deficit to the South Carolina Gamecocks to win 31-30, TAMU preserved its undefeated record until the Lone Star Showdown with the Texas Longhorns in Week 14. There's simply no way the Aggies' record would've been enough for the CFP selection committee had they lost to a four-loss South Carolina.

The Gamecocks weren't a weak team defensively, mainly losing because of LaNorris Sellers' underperformance in Mike Shula's offense. There was a very real chance they could've played spoiler last fall.

Fortunately, Texas A&M had a career day from Marcel Reed, who singlehandedly lifted the Aggies over South Carolina on the strength of 439 passing yards and three touchdown passes. It didn't seem like one of the greatest games in program history at the time, since it was merely a top program surviving a scare against a bottom-feeder that they should've never been close to nearly falling to, but this win was a miracle that led to Texas A&M's most successful finish, a CFP berth.

Sometimes, the best games aren't between the best teams. Always, though, they are consequential in the history books.

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