The Texas A&M Aggies come off of a much-needed bye week to hit the road for the second straight game as they head east to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks, where they are hoping to achieve their first road win of the 2026 campaign.

The Aggies looked like their 2025 selves for a decent chunk of their most recent game in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but a fumble on a botched snap gave way to two straight touchdowns scored by the Tide as they took a 31-20 win, while the Gamecocks are fresh off of wins over a ranked Tennessee Volunteers unit, as well as the Oklahoma Sooners on the road in Norman.

And the last time Texas A&M went to Williams-Brice Stadium, it was a night to forget as they took a crushing 44-20 loss.

With the game now under 24 hours away, here is how the staff here on Texas A&M Aggies On SI think the game will end up after Saturday afternoon in Columbia is all said and done.

Staff Predictions for Texas A&M-South Carolina

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) carries the ball during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JD Andress

There's not much faith in the Aggies right now, and the Gamecocks are red hot. Combine that with a sour taste in the Gamecocks’ mouth from what happened last year, and I think this one could get ugly for the Aggies.

South Carolina 38, Texas A&M 20

Noah Ruiz

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

A bye week and a half-decent offensive performance against Alabama should give the Aggies a bit of confidence heading to South Carolina, but Marcel Reed has thrown an interception in every SEC game besides Arkansas. Still, the running game has a chance to take over and carry A&M to a victory.

Texas A&M 27, South Carolina 24

Seth Dowdle

Texas A&M’s tough times in Columbia continue as LaNorris Sellers and the Gamecocks run all over the Aggies.

South Carolina 35, Texas A&M 20

Aaron Raley

Texas A&M has been on the decline for a majority of this season, and Shane Beamer's team has caught fire here recently.

The Aggies showed some promise for the majority of their most recent game against Alabama, but in the end, it was turnovers and lax defense that did the Aggies in, and if we're going by A&M's recent history at Williams-Brice Stadium, where they've been bested their last two years, signs are not pointing to success for Mike Elko and the Fightin' Farmers.

If the Aggies can keep LaNorris Sellers contained and avoid careless turnovers, it will likely be a close game. Do I think that's the case? Unfortunately, I do not.

South Carolina 28, Texas A&M 24

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