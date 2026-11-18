Saturday night's 22-7 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers saw the Texas A&M Aggies reach a breaking point with starting quarterback Marcel Reed.

Late in the fourth quarter, as Reed had only completed nine of his 22 pass attempts, head coach Mike Elko made the call for number 13, and backup quarterback Brady Hart trotted onto the Kyle Field grass.

And Elko's decision couldn't have come at a more interesting time, as Reed was about to join an elite group of Texas A&M quarterbacks who have had 50 touchdown passes recorded at A&M, but now that could all be up in smoke for the junior.

The Meteoric Downfall of Marcel Reed

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Luke Metz (4) during the third quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just one year after being in talks for the Heisman Trophy, the Nashville native has plummeted to the bottom of many SEC quarterback ranks, and he seems to be taking the Maroon and White with him.

Last year, during Texas A&M's incredible 11-1 regular season, Reed threw for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

This year, he has almost equated one of those stats, and we will give you a hint: it's not the yards or the touchdowns.

A slump is nothing new to Reed in his time at Aggieland, while a lax passing performance would occur here or there, but it has typically led to an A&M win or at least an entertaining ball game.

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Now, it's like he's not even trying, but he might not be the one to blame.

In 2025, Reed wasn't afraid to move outside of the pocket and scramble, but this year, it seems like offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins and the other coaches are trying to make him a traditional pocket passer, and it's a change that has not gone over well.

Instead of maximizing his strengths, it seems as though the coaches have instead focused on emphasizing his weaknesses.

His supporting cast is also vastly different from what he had in the 2025 playoff run as well.

Only one offensive lineman, center Mark Nabou, returned to the Aggies from last year, as the rest were drafted in the NFL Draft this past April. With Reed needing to stay in the pocket longer under this new scheme, this is a vital part of success and has been one of many things that A&M fans have pointed fingers at in terms of the team's struggles.

Wide receiver KC Concepcion was also drafted away, transfer Isaiah Horton has not lived up to expectations, and Mario Craver can't seem to stay healthy enough to truly be a factor in the offense.

But in the end, they are not the ones who throw the passes and lead the team on the field, and Reed's accuracy has been drastically worse than last year, over- and underthrowing receivers in the worst of scenarios, and even Mike Elko said after the Tennessee game, the starting job under center was open for the Oklahoma game this weekend.

We will have to see if Reed is given another chance, or if the Brady Hart era in College Station has truly begun.

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