It's hard to say what's been more of a struggle to watch for Texas A&M fans in 2026: quarterback Marcel Reed's abysmal play or head coach Mike Elko's continuous defense of him during press conferences.

Another edition of the College Station drama occurred Monday afternoon during the coach's weekly pregame presser, during which he said that Reed running the ball has "never been his game" and that "the offense has never been designed around him running the football," the comment coming after the loss to Tennessee this past weekend where Reed didn't register a single rush throughout the entirety of the contest.

The comments quickly caught steam and criticism on social media, most notably by a famed former Texas A&M quarterback who seems to have reached his breaking point with the situation at this point in the year.

Johnny Manziel Offers Hilarious Reaction to Mike Elko's Comments

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks with a member of his coaching staff during a time-out in the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Upon hearing of Elko's comments on his notably dual-threat quarterback, Johnny Manziel took to his personal social media and used a quote from a notable 1994 comedy starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels to describe the current situation.

"Our pets heads are falling off in College Station," retweeted Manziel, complete with an emoji of a facepalm.

Our pets heads are falling off in College Station 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/FnMgNW1Yzs — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) November 16, 2026

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The reaction from the 2012 Heisman Trophy recipient is an acceptable one, as, whether it has been intended or not, Marcel Reed had built up quite a reputation for being able to use his legs to extend plays and make something happen.

A notable example is the 2024 showdown against LSU, where he officially took over the starting role under center for Elko, scoring three touchdowns with his own legs to mount a second half comeback in a 38-23 win over the Bayou Bengals at Kyle Field.

Further proof exists in another game against the Tigers, this time in Baton Rouge last year, where Reed literally led the Aggies with 108 yards on the ground and also two touchdowns, including one going for 41 yards, in a 49-25 win.

Not to mention, Reed himself has gone on record saying that he models his game after two-time NFL MVP and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens' current starting quarterback, another signal caller notorious for the use of his legs to both extend plays and pick up big yardage.

Reed's rushing numbers this year have drastically been down compared to his previous two seasons, only 206 yards and three touchdowns to show when he put up 493 with six scores last season.

Texas A&M's offense may not be strongly built around Reed's abilities this year, but to say that it has never been the case is quite a stretch by the Aggies' third-year head coach.

Regardless, Reed and the rest of the Maroon and White will look to find some sort of upward trend to close out the 2026 campaign when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.