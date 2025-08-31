Texas A&M Captain Explains Defensive Struggles vs. UTSA
With the Texas A&M Aggies' 42-24 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners last night, the Aggies quickly improved to 1-0 on the season. While securing the victory, they identified certain areas that need continued improvement.
Defensive captain Taurean York spoke to the media about the struggles the defense faced, as well as their victories.
"We misfit a lot of stuff at linebacker as well, so a little bit of sloppiness, that's what happens when you haven't played football in nine months," York said. "But it definitely got cleaned up in the second half, and we'll clean up throughout practice next week."
Texas A&M Struggles to Stop The Run Again
The Aggie defense struggled in the first half, giving up 204 yards, including 95 rushing yards to Robert Henry Jr., who completely lit up the offense for the Roadrunners. Henry ended the evening with 177 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown to open up the second half.
"You know, tempers flare when you give up a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half," York said. "It's kind of like the Bowling Green game in a sense, you know, we didn't want that to happen because obviously we know the Bowling Green game went down to the wire."
The whole mindset of the defense changed in the second half after the 75-yard touchdown, as the Aggies forced six punts and only gave up one more touchdown late in the game.
"You know, we all just came to Jesus moment, really," York said about the mindset shift. "We're just like, we got to dial in, we're giving these guys too much free stuff. Like I'm looking at it, the dude ran for 16 carries, 177 yards, like that's ridiculous."
After the second-half opening touchdown from Henry and the Roadrunners and the defensive mindset change, York reflected on what exactly the defense did to change, and how satisfying it was to stop the Roadrunners from advancing down the field.
"It's always good to see, you know, I wish we could have got some turnovers, and that's obviously on the plan to win," York said. "But I like how we finished out and that was our mantra all offseason."
At the end of last season, the Aggie defense ranked No. 13 in the Southeastern Conference in pass yards given up with 232.2, yet against the Roadrunners, the defense gave quarterback Owen McCown trouble as he went 19 for 32.
"We take a lot of pride in our communication and our hand signaling, you know, just being on the same page," York said. "That's what a lot of it was last year, it's not like we didn't have the talent to defend the pass."
With the Aggies advancing to 1-0 on the season, they head back to Kyle Field next week for an early afternoon matchup against Utah State.