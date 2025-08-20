Texas A&M Captain Up For Elite Offensive Award Ahead of 2025 Season
As the Texas A&M Aggies are just around the corner from hosting one hundred thousand fans in Kyle Field, captain and offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III has been listed on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Preseason Watchlist, Texas A&M Football announced on X.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is given annually to essentially the best offensive players representing the state of Texas. The award is limited to players who have to either be born in Texas, attended high school in Texas, or currently play at a Texas university.
Heading into his season season, Zuhn has been loyal to Texas A&M, being on the team since 2021. His first year, he decided to redshirt, before slowly becoming one of Texas A&M's most dominant linemen across the next few years.
Is Zuhn One Of The Best Offensive Players In Texas?
Zuhn has certainly improved each year he has played for the Aggies, and under the new direction of Mike Elko last year, we were able to see truth growth. As a sophomore in 2023, the Aggies posted an average 7-6 record under the last season with former head coach Jimbo Fisher.
As a dominant offensive lineman, Zuhn started in all 13 games at left tackle, and he was only one of two offensive linemen to start and play the entire schedule that season. His biggest job as an offensive lineman is protecting the quarterback, which he did extremely well, only allowing 2.0 sacks or less in nine games.
Under the first year of Elko's direction in 2024, Zuhn was named as a team captain, due to his leadership abilities as well as the time he spends on the field. Once again, Zuhn started at left tackle in each game for the Aggies last season.
Texas A&M's offensive line was a big factor last season as it allowed the Aggie rushing attack to rank 26th in the nation and second in the Southeastern Conference with 195.5 yards per game. In an early season win against McNeese, Zuhn and the offensive line helped the Aggies rush 333 yards, the most rushing yards in a game by Texas A&M since 2018.
A huge win last season for the Aggies was in the Swamp against Florida, where they were able to record two 90-plus yard scoring drives, something that hadn't been done since 2007. After such an effort, Zuhn received his first SEC honor, receiving SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.
As the 2025 season is just around the corner, Zuhn will be on the field as much as possible, helping the Aggies offense and protecting the quarterback. Texas A&M will start play at 6:30 p.m. on August 30 against UTSA under the lights of Kyle Field.