No. 8 Texas A&M Opens 2026 Season With A New Level of Expectations
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The Texas A&M Aggies might as well be on cloud nine. After an 11-win season and a program-first appearance in the College Football Playoff, the Aggies have reached new heights under head coach Mike Elko. While the ending left a little to be desired, with defeats to Texas and Miami sending the team home earlier than many thought midway through November, the joy and progress made were still massively significant.
Setting the tone and maintaining the tone are two separate ideas, however, and now it’s time for Texas A&M to continue building upon the excellent foundation that the 2025 team was able to lay. Now the noise gets louder, with the expectations through the roof, meaning that failing to reach the bar that’s been set would be just that — a failure. That’s obviously a wonderful problem to have, and one that Aggies fans would’ve signed up for in a heartbeat during the mediocrity that Jimbo Fisher brought to the table, but it still doesn’t erase the need for wanting more. It’s just human nature.
The real question should be — and will be — whether Texas A&M is capable of even exceeding the goals that it’s set out for itself. Time will ultimately be the determinant of that proposition, though we can still speculate why — or why not — the Aggies will be back near the top of the food chain when everything is said and done.
The Aggies Have the Talent and Depth to Live Up to the Hype
Depth is consistently a major tough spot for college football programs across the country. With the transfer portal giving backups another avenue to find playing time, it can be difficult to retain the necessary talent to survive the grind of the season.
Luckily for the Aggies, it sounds like that problem has been accounted for. Elko has mentioned many times this offseason how happy he is with the depth of his squad, citing the retention rate as one of the reasons why he thinks the Aggies can go toe-to-toe with their tough schedule. It’s obviously just hypothetical at this point, but it’s a fantastic starting point.
Texas A&M Finally Has Proof of Concept
Continued failure can sometimes become a self-fulfilling prophecy. As Texas A&M settled for mediocrity — always seeming to hover around 8-4 — it seemed that there was a mental block that ultimate success was even possible. The barrier has been broken, though, which could open the floodgates.
Again, the talent on the field and on the sideline is going to be the deciding factor in whether College Station will be celebrating late into January or will be planning a trip to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl prior to Christmas. It’s a fine line between ordering championship rings and getting neat T-shirts at the Pop-Tarts Bowl. For Texas A&M, walking that tightrope, something it hasn’t necessarily had to do all that often — or at least on this massive of a scale following the greatness of 2025 — is what will make or break Elko’s third year at the helm at Kyle Field.
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Seth Dowdle graduated from TCU with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism and joined On SI in 2025. In addition to writing for Texas A&M On SI, he writes for MLB On SI and is also the editor-in-chief at The Football Corner.Follow sethdowdle