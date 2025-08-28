Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Has Burning Question Ahead of 2025 Season
What an offseason it has been for the Texas A&M Aggies.
They have gone out and gotten two phenomenal pass catchers in Mario Craver and KC Concepcion in the transfer portal. They retained their entire offensive line and running back room and revamped their defensive line.
On paper, this Texas A&M team has what it takes to go all the way in 2025. They have been hyped up by not only local media, but national media and the expectations have been set high. The question everyone has been asking, including coach Mike Elko, has been how far will this team go?
What Coach Mike Elko Says Will Determine How Far The Aggies Will Go
On Wednesday’s initial episode of the Aggie Football Hour with Mike Elko, Andrew Monaco and Elko previewed the season ahead.
"It was a really good camp,” Elko said. When you have a veteran team, it could go one of two ways. Our kids have been really professional, and they handled it the right way. They're excited and chomping at the bit to play football."
A ton of the hype surrounding this football team came out of camp. Videos of quarterback Marcel Reed making ridiculous throws, tight end Amari Niblack being an absolute athlete, and linebacker Taurean York flying around and making plays were well-circulated online, and the energy and confidence around the team swelled.
While the belief in the squad is nice, Elko is still not convinced. He recognizes that this team is something special. The question is, how special?
“Can we do it consistently when the lights come on,” Elko said. “I think if we can take that next step, we have a bright future ahead of us.”
Consistency was one of the Aggies’ main downfalls in the 2024 season, specifically on defense. The Aggies would go from elite air defenders to the bottom of the conference over the course of the season, and vice versa on stopping the run.
Their first test in establishing consistency comes on Saturday night when the Fightin’ Farmers take on the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field.
“Coach Traylor is doing a phenomenal job with that program,” Elko said about the Roadrunners. “They're set for a big year. We have to play our best to get the result we want. They have a really talented quarterback, a lot of skilled wide receivers, and four starters back on the offensive line."