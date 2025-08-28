Texas A&M Aggies vs UTSA Roadrunners Preview: What The Stats Say
With Week 1 of college football shortly underway, Texas A&M hosts UTSA for their home opener this Saturday, August 30. As the Roadrunners travel to College Station, there is always something different in the air when two Texas teams play each other, so be prepared for a battle.
After the Roadrunners went 7-6 last season, including a 4-4 slate in the American Athletic Conference, they start their season off against a dominant Texas A&M team that has a lot to prove after losing four of their last five games last season.
For the Aggies, they have a lot to lose if they don't come out and conquer the Roadrunners for their season opener. After a rough ending to what started out as an extremely promising season, Texas A&M hopes to get back on track, starting with a win against UTSA.
What's In Store For UTSA & The Aggies?
At the quarterback position for the Roadrunners, they return redshirt junior Owen McCown who threw for 3,424 yards during the 2024 season. With such an arm, McCown and the UTSA offense have the chance to rough up the Aggie defense, which ranked 13th last season in the SEC in passing yards given up per game.
To compare to Texas A&M's quarterback, last season Marcel Reed threw for 1,864 yards, yet this was split between time with former Aggie starter Conner Weigman and second-string Miles O'Neil. While Reed relied a lot on his legs last season, he improved his passing game during fall camp, ready to use his arm throughout the upcoming season.
The biggest rushing name for the Roadrunners is Robert Henry Jr., the running back who led UTSA in rushing yards last season with 706 off of 130 carries. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry and had seven touchdowns on the season; therefore, a lot of offense should come from him this weekend.
For the Aggies, they have senior running back Le'Veon Moss, who ended last season with a broken leg suffered during the South Carolina game, so Aggie fans are excited to have him back. Although he missed the last four games of the season, Moss still led the Aggies in rushing yards with 765.
With two new wide receivers on the Aggies squad, expect Reed to emphasize his passing game more than he did last season. For UTSA, McCown will continue to use his accurate arm, as well as hand the ball off to pick up yards on the ground.
The Roadrunners head into Kyle Field as a 24.5-point underdog, while the over/under is set at 56.5, meaning there should be a lot of offense for the Aggies if the line stays true.