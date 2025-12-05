Texas A&M OC Collin Klein Officially Named Head Coach of Former Big 12 Rival

When teams excel in college football, it often leads to their coordinators being poached, and in the case of the one-loss Texas A&M Aggies, that process has already begun before they even reach the College Football Playoff.



Offensive coordinator Collin Klein was officially named the head coach of the Aggies' former Big 12 rival, the Kansas State Wildcats. After two seasons calling the plays in College Station, Klein will return home to Manhattan, where a piece of him has always been since he departed after the 2023 season.

While the news may come as the finalization of rumors that have been swirling over the past few days, the move was expected, and Aggies head coach Mike Elko doesn't expect it to cause any problems for his team. Klein will still be calling the plays through their soon-to-be playoff run.

Always Knew What He Wanted

Jan. 3, 2013; Glendale, AZ, USA: Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Collin Klein (7) against the Oregon Ducks during the 2013 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Oregon defeated Kansas State 35-17. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For Klein, the Wildcats were all he knew. After beginning his career as a wide receiver in 2009, he switched to quarterback, playing the final three years of his collegiate career in that position, even earning a win over the Aggies' bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, in 2010. With a storied career, including third in Heisman voting and finishing top-15 in rushing touchdowns from a quarterback, the Wildcats had carved a special place in the heart of Klein.

Without much of a post-college career, Klein would return in 2014 with the Wildcats as a graduate assistant, and eventually work his way up to the offensive coordinator position in 2022. He spent one season there before taking on the same role in College Station, where he turned the Aggies' offense into one of college football's best during his tenure.

Now, though, Klein will depart the Aggies at the end of the season and return to his Alma Mater, taking over from the now-retired Chris Klieman. With big shoes to fill after Klieman's 54 wins during his time there, which led the Big 12, the Wildcats have to be impressed by the work they have seen Klein do in College Station.

This season, the Aggies are 15th in points per game (35.3) and yards per play (6.6), 16th in yards per game (452.7), and 14th in points per play (0.512). Additionally, he has transformed quarterback Marcel Reed into a Heisman candidate, enhancing the offense with two transfer portal additions at the wide receiver position: KC Concepcion and Mario Craver.

While Klein gets his dream, the Aggies still have their own job to do and will still have their offensive coordinator for the College Football Playoff. However, Elko will be looking to lock down another high-end talent to replace him.

The Aggies will learn their Playoff seed on Sunday, Dec. 7.

