Texas A&M OC Collin Klein Praises Growth, IQ of Terry Bussey
Even before Texas A&M wide receiver Terry Bussey made the drive down to College Station, he was showing that he was an elite talent that had the potential to thrive at the Division I level.
Wearing many hats as a quarterback and defensive back at Timpson High School, Bussey was a hot commodity in the 2024 signing class, being ranked as the top athlete on the gridiron by three major outlets (ESPN, 247 Sports, Rivals), and led his high school to an undefeated 16-0 season and a UIL Class 2A-D1 State Championship his senior year.
Now showing those skills on a bigger and better stage, Bussey hasn't faltered a bit, and the best could be yet to come.
Collin Klein Called Bussey's Football IQ 'Off The Charts'
The 12th Man got a taste of what the sophomore wideout has to offer last season, as Bussey caught 17 passes for 216 yards and also ran the ball 16 times for 102 yards and two rushing scores.
And based off of what Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein had to say about the versatile receiver during A&M's fall camp, 2025 could be shaping out to be a breakout year for No. 2.
"Terry's done a really nice job. He's always had great twitch, he's always had really good top-end speed, and I think the strides he's made is the definition of routes, in and out of cuts and breaks," Klein said to the media Tuesday afternoon.
Klein also highlighted the sophomore's awareness on the field, as well as his physicality.
"His (Bussey's) football IQ is off the charts, I mean, he's able to process a lot of what is going on around him," Klein said. "And I've really been impressed for the first part of camp here, he's made some really good contested catches. Tight coverage on defense, good ball, and he's big and strong and goes up and attacks the football. So, from a wide receiver skill set, he's made some really good strides."
Bussey is expected to be a starter in the Aggies' offense that just picked up wideouts KC Concepcion and Mario Craver via the transfer portal, and that also includes returning pass catcher Ashton Bethel-Roman and true freshman Jerome Myles.
Bussey and the rest of the Texas A&M squad sit just 18 days away from the beginning of their 2025 quest for a national championship, which starts with a hosting of the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field on Saturday, Aug. 30.