Texas A&M Could Be Reaching a Breaking Point With Holmon Wiggins

As a coach and a coach alone, Holmon Wiggins is likely one of the best minds in college football.

His time as a wide receiver coach at Alabama saw him work with multiple future NFL stars, from Jerry Jeudy and Jaylen Waddle to 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

Even his time as the wide receivers coach for Texas A&M saw him mold Jahdae Walker and KC Concepcion into the professional talent they are today.

But ever since he took over as full-time offensive coordinator for the Maroon and White, scoring points has come to seem like a Herculean effort, at least in conference play.

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Texas A&M offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's one thing to coach one specific part of the offense. It's another thing to have control over the entirety of the offense, and Wiggins' OC tenure has been a shining example of that.

In Saturday's loss against the Tennessee Volunteers, the Texas A&M offense yet again struggled in SEC play, with a 25-yard touchdown run by KJ Edwards serving as the lone points for the Aggies in the 22-7 loss.

The defeat brought A&M to six losses in conference play and their fourth matchup where their point total ended up in single digits.

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For a team that scored 98 points in the first two games of the campaign, to say this is disappointing is an understatement; it's an ongoing struggle that has grown increasingly difficult to blow off.

Mike Elko said it best in his postgame presser after Saturday's loss, using an appropriate adjective to describe Texas A&M's offense at this point, while simultaneously trying to subtract the majority of the blame going to quarterback Marcel Reed.

"Our offense is inept," said a visibly frustrated Elko Saturday night. "I don't know how you can put this on one kid. This is not on one kid."

Elko continued to voice his vexations with the blame and recycled that he should be the one to carry the burden for the struggles.

"Anybody who watched that game and thinks that this is just on Marcel, it is on me," said the head coach. "It is a completely dysfunctional offense, and that's on me. It is my fault. I own it. Come after me."

Strong words and leadership from Elko, but his irritation with the ship that Wiggins has been running on the offensive side is more than palpable, and given that the A&M offense has only been able to average 14.7 points in conference play after securing the playmakers they did over the offseason, it's also completely understandable.

But at the end of the day, Mike Elko is not the one who calls the plays on offense, nor the one who throws the passes. He can take all the blame he wants, but accountability has to be held somewhere else on the team, and the most reasonable option is Wiggins.

You can chalk this up to Wiggins' first sole reign as an offensive coordinator, but his experience as a co-OC with Collin Klein last year and some associate head coaching duties in Tuscaloosa should give him the tools to transform Texas A&M's offense into something magical, and Elko needs to heighten his level of accountability with the offensive coordinator, and that could even include termination.

Or Elko continues to be the scapegoat in the blame game, and these issues extend into the 2027 season and beyond.

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