Mike Elko’s Loyalty to Holmon Wiggins Faces a Serious Test Against Tennessee

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is standing by offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins despite an offensive collapse that has contributed to the Aggies' disappointing 4-5 start to the 2026 season.

With pressure mounting after a frustrating 17-9 loss to South Carolina, Elko has made it clear that he believes his current coaching arrangement gives the program its best opportunity to win.

However, Saturday's matchup against Tennessee could become a defining moment for both coaches, as the Aggies need to show meaningful offensive improvement.

Mike Elko Explains Why He Is Keeping Holmon Wiggins

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko disputes a call against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Monday's press conference, Elko was asked directly what has prevented him from making a change at offensive play caller. His response suggested that he has not lost confidence in Wiggins' ability to lead the offense.

"Just doing what I believe is the best thing to give us a chance to be successful right now," Elko said.

The Texas A&M head coach added that if he believed better opportunities existed within the program, he would make those changes. For now, however, he remains convinced that Wiggins is the right person for the job.

Elko also pointed toward the offense's 457 total yards against South Carolina as evidence that the unit has the ability to produce. The problem, according to Elko, was not necessarily moving the football but finishing drives.

The Aggies recorded 26 first downs and 457 yards without scoring a single touchdown. All nine points came from field goals, making the performance another example of an offense struggling to capitalize on its opportunities.

The Tennessee Game Creates an Accountability Test

Wiggins joined Texas A&M in January 2024 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in December 2025 after serving as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

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His coaching background includes five seasons at Alabama under Nick Saban, giving him significant experience in high-level college football offenses. However, experience and past success cannot excuse the current results.

Elko specifically identified composure and red-zone execution as areas that need improvement. He also pointed out that the offense struggled between the 30-yard line and the 20-yard line against South Carolina.

That distinction matters because Texas A&M does not necessarily need to completely reinvent its offensive identity. It needs to become more effective when drives approach scoring territory.

Against Tennessee, Wiggins must demonstrate improvement in three areas: play selection, situational execution and finishing drives with touchdowns instead of field goals.

Holmon Wiggins Needs Results Against Tennessee

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Volunteers enter Saturday's matchup following a dominant 34-6 victory over Kentucky. Their defense will present another difficult challenge for an Aggies offense that has struggled to turn yardage into points.

Playing at Kyle Field should provide Texas A&M with an energetic home environment, particularly with a blackout atmosphere expected for the matchup. However, home-field advantage cannot compensate for repeated offensive mistakes.

Elko has earned some patience after guiding Texas A&M to its first College Football Playoff appearance in 2025. Nevertheless, patience should not mean eliminating accountability.

If Wiggins' offense produces another performance filled with missed opportunities, questionable play selection and red-zone failures, Elko's decision to maintain the current arrangement will become increasingly difficult to defend.

Saturday is not necessarily a make-or-break game for Wiggins, but it is an important opportunity to prove that Elko's confidence is justified.

Ultimately, the Aggies do not need another 450-yard performance that ends in a loss. They need touchdowns, better decisions and an offense capable of finishing what it starts.

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