Texas A&M Could Fix A Major Flaw With One Of These Transfer Portal Players

If you asked any Texas A&M fan to name the team’s biggest weakness this season, field goal kicking would be at the top of the list.

A&M finished as the worst kicking team in the SEC and one of the worst in the country, converting just 61.54% of its field goal attempts. The Aggies cycled between Randy Bond and Jared Zirkel, but neither found consistency. Bond went 12-for-19 on the year, missing all three attempts from 50+ yards, while Zirkel finished 4-for-7, including a costly 22-yard miss against Miami.

With both kickers out of eligibility, the position is wide open heading into next season. A&M can either place its trust in an incoming freshman or turn to the transfer portal to fix a glaring problem.

Here are five kickers who could help stabilize the Aggies’ kicking game.

Gabe Panikowski - Oklahoma State, Senior

Oklahoma State kicker Gabe Panikowski poses for a photograph during the Oklahoma State Cowboys football media days in Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Aug., 2, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2024 stats:

Extra Points: 44-for-44 (100%)

Field Goals: 15-for-15 (100%)

20–29 yards: 3-for-3

30–39 yards: 9-for-9

40–49 yards: 1-for-1

50+ yards: 2-for-2

Longest Made FG: 55 yards

After an outstanding 2024 season at Idaho State, Panikowski transferred to Oklahoma State but was beaten out for the starting job by senior Logan Ward. Even so, his leg talent and résumé are undeniable.

Panikowski won the Fred Mitchell Award, given annually to the top non-FBS place-kicker, and became one of the most productive kickers in Idaho State history.

That level of reliability is exactly what Texas A&M was missing this season.

Gianni Spetic - Memphis, Junior

Oct 4, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers kicker Gianni Spetic (44) kicks an extra point against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the first half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

2025 Stats:

Extra Points: 49-for-49 (100%)

Field Goals: 15-for-20 (75%)

20–29 yards: 3-for-3

30–39 yards: 5-for-6

40–49 yards: 3-for-6

50+ yards: 4-for-5 Longest Made FG: 55 yards

4-for-5 from 50+ yards should be enough to get Mike Elko’s attention, especially after Texas A&M failed to connect from that distance all season.

Robert Meyer - Missouri, Freshman

Oct 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers kicker Robert Meyer (88) makes a field goal against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

2025 Stats:

Extra Points: 36-for-38 (94.7%)

Field Goals: 10-for-14 (71.4%)

20–29 yards: 6-for-7

30–39 yards: 3-for-5

40–49 yards: 1-for-2

Longest Made FG: 40 yards

As a freshman at Missouri, Meyer put together a solid season. Still a young kicker, he has real upside and the potential to lock down the position in College Station for years.

Liam Boyd - Charlotte, Redshirt Junior

Oct 3, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Charlotte 49ers kicker Liam Boyd (37) kicks a field goal against the South Florida Bulls during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

2025 Stats:

Extra Points: 15-for-15 (100%)

Field Goals: 9-for-12 (75%)

20–29 yards: 4-for-6

30–39 yards: 2-for-2

40–49 yards: 3-for-4

Longest Made FG: 42 yards

Boyd’s 3-for-4 mark from 40–49 yards stands out, especially for an A&M team that struggled mightily from that range. The misses from 20–29 are worth noting, but that’s typically fixable for a veteran kicker.

Upton Bellenfant - Texas Tech, Junior

Upton Bellenfant takes a practice kick before the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 stats:

Extra Points: 14-for-16 (87.5%)

Field Goals: 6-for-6 (100%)

20–29 yards: 5-for-5

30–39 yards: 1-for-1

40–49 yards: 0-for-0

50+ yards: 0-for-0

Longest Made FG: 33 yards

The junior served as Texas Tech’s backup this season and was perfect when called upon. While the sample size is small, the production is hard to ignore.

Bellenfant began his career at Alabama before transferring to Buffalo, where he earned All-MAC Third Team honors after going 18-for-21 on field goal attempts.