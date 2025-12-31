Texas A&M Could Fix A Major Flaw With One Of These Transfer Portal Players
In this story:
If you asked any Texas A&M fan to name the team’s biggest weakness this season, field goal kicking would be at the top of the list.
A&M finished as the worst kicking team in the SEC and one of the worst in the country, converting just 61.54% of its field goal attempts. The Aggies cycled between Randy Bond and Jared Zirkel, but neither found consistency. Bond went 12-for-19 on the year, missing all three attempts from 50+ yards, while Zirkel finished 4-for-7, including a costly 22-yard miss against Miami.
With both kickers out of eligibility, the position is wide open heading into next season. A&M can either place its trust in an incoming freshman or turn to the transfer portal to fix a glaring problem.
Here are five kickers who could help stabilize the Aggies’ kicking game.
Gabe Panikowski - Oklahoma State, Senior
2024 stats:
- Extra Points: 44-for-44 (100%)
- Field Goals: 15-for-15 (100%)
- 20–29 yards: 3-for-3
- 30–39 yards: 9-for-9
- 40–49 yards: 1-for-1
- 50+ yards: 2-for-2
- Longest Made FG: 55 yards
After an outstanding 2024 season at Idaho State, Panikowski transferred to Oklahoma State but was beaten out for the starting job by senior Logan Ward. Even so, his leg talent and résumé are undeniable.
Panikowski won the Fred Mitchell Award, given annually to the top non-FBS place-kicker, and became one of the most productive kickers in Idaho State history.
That level of reliability is exactly what Texas A&M was missing this season.
Gianni Spetic - Memphis, Junior
2025 Stats:
- Extra Points: 49-for-49 (100%)
- Field Goals: 15-for-20 (75%)
- 20–29 yards: 3-for-3
- 30–39 yards: 5-for-6
- 40–49 yards: 3-for-6
- 50+ yards: 4-for-5 Longest Made FG: 55 yards
4-for-5 from 50+ yards should be enough to get Mike Elko’s attention, especially after Texas A&M failed to connect from that distance all season.
Robert Meyer - Missouri, Freshman
2025 Stats:
- Extra Points: 36-for-38 (94.7%)
- Field Goals: 10-for-14 (71.4%)
- 20–29 yards: 6-for-7
- 30–39 yards: 3-for-5
- 40–49 yards: 1-for-2
- Longest Made FG: 40 yards
As a freshman at Missouri, Meyer put together a solid season. Still a young kicker, he has real upside and the potential to lock down the position in College Station for years.
Liam Boyd - Charlotte, Redshirt Junior
2025 Stats:
- Extra Points: 15-for-15 (100%)
- Field Goals: 9-for-12 (75%)
- 20–29 yards: 4-for-6
- 30–39 yards: 2-for-2
- 40–49 yards: 3-for-4
- Longest Made FG: 42 yards
Boyd’s 3-for-4 mark from 40–49 yards stands out, especially for an A&M team that struggled mightily from that range. The misses from 20–29 are worth noting, but that’s typically fixable for a veteran kicker.
Upton Bellenfant - Texas Tech, Junior
2025 stats:
- Extra Points: 14-for-16 (87.5%)
- Field Goals: 6-for-6 (100%)
- 20–29 yards: 5-for-5
- 30–39 yards: 1-for-1
- 40–49 yards: 0-for-0
- 50+ yards: 0-for-0
- Longest Made FG: 33 yards
The junior served as Texas Tech’s backup this season and was perfect when called upon. While the sample size is small, the production is hard to ignore.
Bellenfant began his career at Alabama before transferring to Buffalo, where he earned All-MAC Third Team honors after going 18-for-21 on field goal attempts.
Diego Saenz is a junior Sport Management student at Texas A&M University, originally from Torreón, Mexico, and raised in Cedar Park, Texas. His passion for sports, especially fútbol and football, has been evident since a very young age. In his free time, he enjoys reading, watching games, listening to podcasts, and spending time with friends.