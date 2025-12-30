Three Offensive Transfer Portal Targets Texas A&M Should Go All-In On

Last year, it was the explosive duo of KC Concepcion and Mario Craver that made the biggest splash for Texas A&M in the transfer portal.

In today’s college football landscape, the transfer portal is no longer optional. With 28 players departing this offseason, the Aggies urgently need to reload with proven talent.

There are just a couple of days left until the portal opens on January 2nd, but elite talent from across the country has already begun to flood the market.

Here are three of the most talented offensive players in the transfer portal that Mike Elko and his staff should take a serious swing at.

Cam Coleman - WR, Auburn

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 27-20. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Easily the most sought-after player in this year’s portal class, Coleman is a special talent. Across two seasons at Auburn, the former five-star wideout totaled 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Imagine what he could do in an offense that has proven its efficiency in getting the ball to its receivers. Craver and Concepcion both had 800+ receiving yards. Coleman should slide in as a co-WR 1 with Craver and provide a big body, physical receiver that A&M has been missing.

Being a former A&M commit, Coleman joining the Aggies just makes sense. The primary competition is archrival Texas, which has the resources to go dollar-for-dollar in a bidding war.

Coleman reportedly made over $1 million at Auburn last fall and is expected to demand closer to the $2 million mark this season. Let the bidding war begin.

Caleb Hawkins – RB, North Texas

North Texas Mean Green running back Caleb Hawkins (24) runs for a touchdown against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Michie Stadium. | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Need a big time playmaker at the running back position? Look no further than North Texas’ Caleb Hawkins.

The freshman AAC Rookie of the Year put together a monster debut season, rushing for 1,434 yards and 25 touchdowns. Those totals ranked fourth and first nationally, respectively.

A&M will be losing Le’Veon Moss and EJ Smith this offseason. While there is plenty of talent returning in Reuben Owens, Jamarion Morrow, and KJ Edwards, Hawkins’ burst and production are simply too impressive to ignore.

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas are expected to be among the early favorites, but as the portal has shown time and time again, nothing is set in stone.

Carius Curne - OT, LSU

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne (57) waits for the snap during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Aggies are in the market for not just one offensive lineman but a plethora of them.

As far as offensive tackle talent goes, it doesn’t get much better than Carius Curne. The former blue-chip 6-foot-5, 320-pounder started five games for LSU, seeing action on both sides of the line at left and right tackle.

You might remember him from LSU’s Week 9 matchup against A&M, where he drew the assignment of blocking Howell. But don’t let that performance fool you. That was Curne’s first ever start against one of the best pass rushers in the nation.

With a full offseason to develop, Curne profiles as a plug-and-play tackle who could help stabilize an offensive line set to lose three starters.