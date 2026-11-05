Texas A&M Could Lose To South Carolina Before Their Game Saturday

The Texas A&M Aggies travel to Williams-Brice Stadium this weekend to take on the No. 21 South Carolina Gamecocks, looking to end a conference game skid as well as a two-game losing streak in Columbia.

That will be tough against a ranked South Carolina team that recently knocked off a highly ranked Tennessee Volunteers team as well as the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, while the Aggies are still trying to find their footing five games into conference play.

And now, the Aggies seem to be in a battle with the Gamecocks before the opening kick even goes in the air.

South Carolina Attempting to Flip 4-Star Texas A&M Commit

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As National Signing Day sits over a month away, the Gamecocks are looking to reel a Texas A&M commit, edge rusher Frederick Ards III, away from Aggieland, per Chad Simmons of Rivals.

Ards III, a senior out of Jones High School in Orlando, currently sits as a four-star recruit, the 75th-best player in the 2027 class, as well as the ninth-best in the state of Florida, both according to 247Sports.

He was also given offers from other notable SEC teams such as the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels, as well as other powerhouses including the Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The defender committed to the Aggies back in June of this year, and has since split unofficial visits between Texas A&M and South Carolina, as well as an unofficial visit to his home school of Florida.

His most recent visit to South Carolina came just recently on October 24, when the Gamecocks knocked off the Volunteers with a game-winning field goal as the clock expired, and his most recent trip to College Station was October 3, where the Aggies secured their fifth straight win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

His junior year in 2025 saw him record 80 total tackles, including 13 for loss, 11 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Ards' strength has also been put on display in the shot put ring with Jones High, as he posted a 41'6" effort in April of this year, a noteworthy achievement amongst high school athletes that demonstrates strength and agility.

Should Ards flip the switch and pack his bags for Columbia instead, head coach Shane Beamer could have his next Dylan Stewart on his hands, while Mike Elko will look to continue feeding the beast that has been the Aggie defense and restore them to their former reputation as one of the most dangerous in the country.

Texas A&M and South Carolina kick off from Williams-Brice Stadium this Saturday at 2:00 PM on ESPN.

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