Texas A&M's Recent Trips to South Carolina Have Ended in Disaster

The Texas A&M Aggies sit in what seems like a must-win situation if they want to keep trending towards a bowl game in the 2026 season.

After dropping four of their first five conference games in the season, the Aggies get what could be a favorable game for them against the South Carolina Gamecocks, who haven't done the hottest in conference play either, which has led many to put head coach Shane Beamer on the hot seat.

The only issue with that is that the game is taking place at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, which has served as kryptonite for the Maroon and White the past two trips that they have taken, as if the team hasn't had enough trouble in road SEC games this year.

Will the Road Woes Continue For Texas A&M?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko leaves the field after the first half against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While last year's meeting between the two teams saw Texas A&M construct the biggest comeback in program history at Kyle Field against Beamer's men, the year before couldn't have been more forgetful for the Aggies in Columbia.

An undefeated 5-0 in conference play, the Aggies headed east to take on an emerging Gamecocks squad, and South Carolina showed soon that they weren't messing around.

After allowing the home team to score on their first two possessions of the game, the Aggies stormed back to tie the game at 20 at half, but lost running back Le'Veon Moss to a leg injury during the fray, and the second half was all South Carolina, as quarterback LaNorris Sellers and running Raheim Sanders ran rampant over the team, combining for 250 yards on the ground while the defense shut A&M out in the second half to give South Carolina a 44-20 win.

The 2022 edition of the matchup saw a tighter-knit ballgame between the two SEC schools, but the Gamecocks would score their first-ever win over the Aggies, as Haynes King and De'Von Achane's touchdowns were not enough in the 30-24 loss.

Every other meeting between the two schools? All A&M, be it in College Station or Columbia, as the Aggies control the all-time matchups against South Carolina with a commanding 10-2 record.

A win next Saturday in Columbia would not only turn the Aggies around and give them their first win on the road this year, but it would break a small curse that has haunted the team since Jimbo Fisher was still calling the shots.

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