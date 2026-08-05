Texas A&M's Dalton Brooks Expects More Turnovers as Defense Gains Experience

Texas A&M's defense has made creating turnovers a central point of emphasis entering fall camp, and safety Dalton Brooks believes a more experienced unit is prepared to translate that focus into far more takeaways this season.

Speaking during Texas A&M's fall camp preview press conference, Brooks said forcing turnovers has become part of the defense's daily routine, with players taking ownership of the priority throughout preseason practices.

Rather than relying solely on the coaching staff to reinforce the message, Brooks said the responsibility starts within the locker room. Veteran players, team captains and depth players alike are holding each other accountable to attack the football every time the opportunity presents itself.

Experience Translated Into More Turnovers

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) runs a route during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"We talk about it every day, you know?" Brooks said. "Punching at the ball, going for the ball, and stuff like that. That's like something we're going to emphasize a lot this year, and we're going to emphasize it a lot during camp, and we're going to crack down on it as players more than coaches."

Generating turnovers often separates good defenses from elite ones, and Brooks believes Texas A&M has the experience necessary to take that next step. When asked why the Aggies didn't produce more interceptions a year ago, Brooks pointed to youth and missed opportunities rather than flaws in the defensive system.

"I feel like just us getting older, you know, getting into the scheme, being places, being there when we need to be," Brooks said. "I feel like we had a few chances last year, and we just missed those opportunities, and I feel like if we capitalize on those, then the numbers will be different."

That answer not only reflects the confidence in his individual play but also the confidence he has in his defense. He expects improvements with the familiar scheme to lead to better positioning and faster reactions. Brooks expects experienced defenders to play much more instinctively and naturally.

The emphasis on takeaways extends beyond interceptions. Brooks specifically mentioned attacking the football by punching at it during tackles, an age-old approach designed to create momentum-changing plays throughout the season.

If that commitment carries into the regular season, Brooks and Texas A&M believe the takeaway numbers will improve naturally. He sees last season's missed opportunities as valuable experience, believing another year in the system will allow the Aggies to finish plays more consistently.

For a solid defense looking to build more turnover consistency in 2026, Brooks believes the formula is straightforward: attack the football every day in practice, trust the scheme under head coach Mike Elko and defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill, and turn common breakups into game-changing takeaways.

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