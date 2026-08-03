Why This Roster Fits Mike Elko Better Than Any Previous One

When Texas A&M made the College Football Playoff last season with an 11-1 record, head coach Mike Elko didn’t reach the program’s ceiling. Rather, he just set a new expected floor for what he is building his program to sustain.

While that 11-1 regular season and the eventual playoff loss to Miami were the best season for the Aggies’ program in over a decade, he may not have to wait long to surpass it.

As Elko enters his third season in charge in College Station, he looks set to have the roster that suits him best, but may actually be better than his previous two.

Sure, there are still many questions about his team. He does not have five returning starting offensive lineman like he did a season ago. Nor does he have any proven double-digit sack pass-rushers.

Better Fit Than Previous Two Seasons?

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet, what he does have is an experienced, returning quarterback, one of his top-two wide receivers from last season, a returning running back, and what possibly may be his deepest and most talented secondary.

In a world where experienced teams are at a premium in college football, and each of the last three seasons has seen older teams win the national championship, Texas A&M isn’t far from the mold.

That is especially true at those all-important positions. Quarterback Marcel Reed will be in his third year as a starter, but second full-time; cornerback Dezz Ricks will be a three-year starter; and Craver enters his second year at A&M.

Meanwhile, most of the roster turnover to the NFL saw Texas A&M bring in transfers who boast prior starting experience. Wide receiver Isaiah Horton is a senior, projected left tackle Tyree Adams is a junior, defensive end Anto Saka will be a senior, along with linebacker Ray Coney and defensive tackle CJ Mims.

Texas A&M is building its roster mainly through the high school ranks. Elko has built the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for 2027, and just signed a top-10 class in 2026. However, he is supplementing his high school recruiting with the transfer portal, creating that important blend of young upside with experienced talent.

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