Texas A&M's LB Room Just Completely Changed Ahead of Fall Camp

After finding success last season, the Texas A&M Aggies will not look to prove that what the program accomplished in 2025, was just the beginning of what is being built in College Station, rather than it being a one-off year.

That task won't be easy though, as many of the key contributors from the past season are no longer on the roster. The linebacker room, which saw a rehaul ahead of the season, was one of the biggest queston marks surrounding the roster for 2026.

Now, the core received a much needed boost after head coach Mike Elko revealed that Daymion Sanford is set to begin fall camp with the team, a significant update from the original injury that occured during spring camp.

How Sanford Completely Changes the Room

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) returns a punt and is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The impact Sanford has is tenfold in the linebacker room. He is a returning veteran, who has played in 39 games in College Station with 13 starts, while compiling 94 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, one interception, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and six pass breakups.

As one of the only returning members, the burden of instilling the standard set in College Station, where the Aggies have been known to hold one of the fiercest defenses in the country, Sanford will be the one that sets the tone in practice and during games. With fear from a spring injury that he would miss the season, Elko now projects him to be on pace to return to action early on, perhaps as early as the season opener on Sept. 5.

"I don't think we'll have anybody miss, or anybody going in with massive limitations," Elko said. "Before we take this and run with this, there are natural football buildup limitations that happen to guys who are recovering from injuries, so he's not going to go out there and take 82 reps in practice."

The Young Guys Will Step Up Behind Him

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Aggies, the group is headlined by Sanford, and transfer linebacker Ray Coney, both of whom are upperclassmen for the 2026 season, but a young linebacker behind them, Noah Mikhail, is more than ready to take his chance at it as well if called upon.

With 16 tackles and three tackles for loss last year, Mikhail has proven he can be productive on the field, and after expecting to be the starter because of the Sanford injury, there is a chance that he serves as the perfect backup this season for the Aggies, and gives the rotation at the position a huge boost ahead of the season.

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